iPhone 15 Pro biggest design change just revealed in new CAD renders

The new iPhone 15 Pro is coming into focus, and it looks like one of the biggest rumored design changes is now confirmed. That's according to 9to5Mac (opens in new tab), which claims to have new CAD renders of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Originally, the iPhone 15 Pro series was tipped to feature solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, but it appears those rumors won't come to fruition in time for the fall iPhone launch due to production issues. So what's sticking around? The action button.

Action button looks like a go

In case you haven't been following all of the iPhone 15 rumors, the iPhone 15 Pro series is expected to replace the classic ringer/mute switch with an action button. Just recently we learned that this action button will be used turn the new iPhones off in combination with the power button, and it could also be used for several camera functions.

A regular press of the action button would snap photos in the camera apps (similar to the volume button before), a light press would focus the iPhone 15 Pro's camera and a a press and hold would record video. This button would also be customizable, just like the action button on the Apple Watch Ultra. We're presuming this button would also double as a mute button.

Unfortunately, 9to5Mac reiterates that this new mute button / action button will not be coming to the regular iPhone 15 series. So this could be one more reason to go Pro if you're on the fence between the iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro.

Less 'comical' camera bump

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

We've heard lots of things already about the size of the iPhone 15 Pro camera bump. Some say it's going to be bigger on both phones because of a new larger iPhone 15 Pro camera sensor, but we've also heard that the new sensor from Sony will have to wait for the iPhone 16 lineup.

9to5Mac says that the camera bump on the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be "ever so slightly larger" than the iPhone 15 Pro, which is likely due to a new 6x periscope zoom feature that's reportedly exclusive to the Pro Max. That would mean the regular iPhone 15 Pro may stick with the same old 3x telephoto lens from the iPhone 14 Pro.

This could give Apple license to give the iPhone 15 Pro Max a price hike, which also has been rumored. We're not sure how much appetite there is for an increase in this economy, even if Apple's iPhone 15 production costs are said to be 20% higher this year.

Bottom line

The iPhone 15 Pro Max appears to be Apple's true flagship for 2023 with its periscope zoom lens. But both the Pro and Pro Max should have several advantages over the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, including a faster new A17 Bionic chip, titanium alloy frames and 120Hz screens with always-on display functionality.

As for the regular iPhone 15 model, it's also tipped for several upgrades, including USB-C connectivity, Dynamic Island support and presumably better cameras and overall performance. But the Pro series is where the excitement is.