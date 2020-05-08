iPhone 12 design just leaked — and it’s stunningly compact

The iPhone 12 will reportedly come in four sizes, ranging from 5.4 inches all the way up to 6.7 inches, but it’s the smallest model that will likely grab the most attention.

A new video from Filip Koroy of EverythingApplePro — citing a Macotakara leak — says that the new 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will be shockingly compact. In fact, it could redefine the entire small phone category.

As first reported by Forbes, Koroy says “We were completely wrong on the sizing of the 5.4-inch…Actually taking a look at the sizing in reference to the other iPhone sizes, this thing is small.” He goes on to say that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 “is going to be a ridiculously popular device.”

(Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

So why would it be so popular? Imagine a phone that’s smaller than the iPhone SE 2020 that’s almost full screen. For reference, the new iPhone SE measures 5.43 x 2.65 inches, while the iPhone 12 5.4-inch reportedly has dimensions of 5.15 x 2.51 inches. We don't have the thickness, but we've heard that the iPhone 12 is going to be thinner than the iPhone 11.

In order to achieve those dimensions, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12’s display would be narrower and taller than the iPhone SE's panel, but the former would still be very easy to use with one hand. The difference in aspect ratio would be 19.5:9 for the iPhone 12 compared to 16:9 for the iPhone SE. So the new iPhone 12’s screen would have a ratio that’s closer to the Samsung Galaxy S20 (20:9).

(Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

As we’ve reported previously, the iPhone 12 will likely not support mmWave 5G, nor would it have a telephoto lens. Those features would be reserved for the iPhone 12 Pro lineup, along with a LiDAR scanner for advanced performance in a new wave of iPhone AR apps and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Those are noteworthy trade-offs, but think about how much phone you would be getting for the money with the iPhone 12 5.4-inch, which is rumored to start at just $649. You will get Apple's blazing new A14 Bionic processor that should once away blow away the best Android phones. And Apple is said to be ditching LCD screens for OLED displays on every new iPhone 12 model, which means more vivid colors, perfect blacks and wider viewing angles. You can also expect camera improvements as well with a new main sensor.

Add it all up and the entry-level iPhone 12 could be the best-selling iPhone ever if the leaks and rumors prove accurate.