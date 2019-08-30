iPhone 11 Release Date and Pre-Order Date Just Leaked

You won't have to wait long to get your hands on an iPhone 11. Reportedly, Apple's new phones will hit stores on Sept. 20 — 10 days after a scheduled press event where the phones are likely to debut.

That's date comes from internal memos a tipster from a major carrier shared with MacRumors. Pre-orders will start a week earlier on Sept. 13, according to the memo, and anyone who orders the phone on that date will get their iPhone 11 delivered by Sept. 20.

Yesterday (Aug. 29), Apple sent out invitations to a September 10 keynote event on its Cupertino campus, where it's all but certain company CEO Tim Cook will announce three new iPhones. We are also expecting an updated Apple Watch, and perhaps some news about the confirmed new iPad Pro and 10.2-inch iPad.

Though the source asked to remain anonymous, MacRumors says it has received other tips suggesting this timeline. In most years iPhone pre-orders have started two or three days after Apple's fall event, followed by physical availability a week later, so these dates aren't much of a surprise.

We're under two weeks away from the official announcement. Until then, stay up to date with final iPhone 11 rumors and news on our hub.