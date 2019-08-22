iPhone 11 Pro Will Be Joined by New iPads, 16-inch MacBook and More (Report)

We're only weeks away from Apple's rumored Sept. 10 iPhone event, and the leaks just keep coming. An exhaustive new report from Bloomberg confirms many of the iPhone rumors we've heard so far, while also detailing new iPads, MacBook, AirPods and HomePod models we may see before the end of the year.

Consistent with previous rumors we've heard, the Bloomberg report notes that the iPhone 11 will come in three varieties: two "Pro" models, as well as a cheaper follow-up to the iPhone XR.

What's more interesting are the new camera and spec details. Citing "people familiar with the situation," Bloomberg claims that the iPhone 11 Pro will have a three-camera array complete with advanced AI software (a la Google's Pixel phones) and advanced video capabilities that could rival professional video cameras.

The new iPhones are also rumored to support reverse wireless charging in the vein of Samsung's recent Galaxy phones, which would allow you to, say, juice up your AirPods' wireless charging case from your iPhone itself. Other features mentioned include a multi-angle Face ID sensor, better water resistance and fast A13 processors that feature a new "AMX" co-processor to better handle things like augmented reality.

But the new iPhones could just be the tip of the iceberg for 2019. The report claims that Apple will refresh the iPad Pro line with the same cameras and CPUs as the new iPhones, while relaunching the entry-level iPad as a 10.2-inch slate. Bloomberg also says the 16-inch MacBook Pro will launch this year, which is in line with rumors we've been hearing for months.

Other rumored devices for this year include an Apple Watch 5, which is said to be a more subtle upgrade than last year's model. We may also see new AirPods with water resistance and noise cancellation by 2020, as well as a less expensive, smaller HomePod.

We should have a better idea of what's actually coming down the pipeline come September, so stay glued to our iPhone 11 rumor roundup for the latest news.