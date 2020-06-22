iPadOS 14 beta: How to download the developer beta now

The iPadOS 14 developer beta is dropping today, and we've got everything you need to know in order to download it. This will give you a speak peek at major new features, such as Apple Pencil's Scribble handwriting to text and the new Mac-like redesign.

We're excited to see how good Scribble is right now, as handwriting to text and scratch to erase are two features that should make the Apple Pencil way more worth its $99 to $129 price. Also, the iPadOS 14 developer beta is the only way to see how well the new widgets work in real time.

Read our iPad Pro (2020) review

The best tablets you can buy now

Check out everything that happened at WWDC 2020

But, of course, the developer beta comes with a few caveats you should know about up front. First off, make sure you actually have an Apple Developer account. They cost $100 and can be purchased here.

Next up, make sure your iPad is backed up. You can do this easiest via iCloud Backups.

Open the Settings app. Tap your user profile. Tap iCloud. Tap iCloud Backup. Turn on the iCloud backup switch. Check the time of the "last successful backup."

You can also backup locally to a Mac by plugging in your iPad, opening Finder (or iTunes if you're on iOS 12), selecting that iPad in the menu on the left and click Summary.

Then select This Computer under Backups (as opposed to iCloud) and then click Back Up Now.

Also, if you're already on iPadOS 13, don't worry about compatibility. iPadOS 14 supports the exact same iPads as iPadOS 13. If you're not on iPadOS 13, here's the list of supported iPads:

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2020)

iPad Pro (11-inch, 2020)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2019)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2019)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2018)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2017)

iPad Pro (10.5-inch, 2017)

iPad Pro (9.7-inch)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

Now, you're ready to install the iPadOS 14 developer beta:

How to download the iPadOS 14 developer beta

Ready to try iPadOS 14 for yourself? Here's how to get set up with the developer beta.

1. On your iPad, navigate to developer.apple.com

2. Click Account

(Image credit: Apple/Future )

3. Sign in with your Apple Developer account.

(Image credit: Apple/Future )

4. Click Downloads.

(Image credit: Apple/Future )

5. Click Install Profile next to iPadOS 14 beta.

(Image credit: Apple/Future )

6. Click Allow

(Image credit: Apple/Future )

7. Click Close

(Image credit: Apple/Future )

8. In Settings, tap General

(Image credit: Apple/Future )

9. Tap Profile

(Image credit: Apple/Future )

10. Select iPadOS 14 beta profile

(Image credit: Apple/Future )

11. Tap install

(Image credit: Apple/Future )

12. Tap Install again.

(Image credit: Apple/Future )

13. Tap Install for a third time.

(Image credit: Apple/Future )

14. Tap Restart, and your iPad will restart

(Image credit: Apple/Future )

(Image credit: Apple/Future )

16. Tap Download & Install

(Image credit: Apple/Future )

Now, watch as your iPad downloads and prepares the update. It might take a while, as it has for me. A good way to spend this time is making sure the iPad is plugged in and charging.

17. Tap Install Now

(Image credit: Apple/Future)

Now, it's time for your iPad to restart. Then the iPadOS 14 developer beta will be installed! Congrats, developer, on living life on the wild side!