Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

The Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream is a big-time Champions League clash at San Siro between two seemingly well-matched teams.

Inter Milan vs Liverpool channel, start time The Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream takes place today (Wednesday, February 16).

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Both teams go into their Last 16 clash sitting second in their respective domestic leagues. Inter are only one point behind city rivals AC Milan, while Liverpool have a much more daunting nine-point gap to make up on Manchester City.

Inter Milan and Liverpool have faced each other four times previously in Europe’s top competition. They last met in the 2007-08 season, again at the last 16 stage. Liverpool progressed from the two-legged tie on that occasion, winning 0-1 in Italy thanks to a goal from Fernando Torres.

As it happens, this will be Jürgen Klopp’s side second trip to San Siro this season, having beaten AC Milan 2-1 there during the group stage. They ended up finishing top of Group B, navigating the so-called Group of Death, which also included Atlético Madrid and Porto, with a 100% win record.

Despite this, Klopp is in no doubt of the challenge that lies ahead. "[Inter Milan] look rock-solid, they have creativity on the pitch and are organised and well-drilled. Their individual quality is big and we have to show a top-class performance to even have a chance," he said.

His causes is bolstered by the fact Jordan Henderson is fit to play a part, despite suffering a gashed knee against Burnley on Sunday. January signing Luis Diaz is also available to make his European debut for his new team.

Inter finished behind Real Madrid to progress out of Group D. They have won both their last two home games in the Champions League. They were, though, held to a 1-1 draw by Napoli at the weekend, having beaten Roma 2-0 and lost the Milan derby 1-2 in the games before that. Former Manchester City forward Eden Dzeko scored at the weekend and is likely to be the key threat for Inter. Full back Denzel Dumfries, branded the new Maicon by some in Italy, is also likely to test the Liverpool defence.

Manager Simon Inzaghi has been as complimentary going into the game as his opposite number. He said that "Liverpool are one of the best teams in Europe, but our players deserve to play these kinds of games.”

This is a tie full of Champions League history — the teams have won the competition a combined nine times between them. That includes six wins for Liverpool, the last in 2019, and three for Inter Milan, the most recent of which happened in 2010.

Can anyone gain an advantage going into the return leg at Anfield? Find out with the Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream, which we will show you how to watch below.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are

The Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream on Paramount Plus. Kick off is at 3 p.m. ET. / 12 p.m. PT.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 2HD. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. GMT.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.