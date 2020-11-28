Incredible Cyber Monday Chromebook deal: Lenovo Flex 3 just $179 at Best Buy

Cyber Monday is still two days away, but amazing Cyber Monday deals are already popping up at a number of retailers. For example, Best Buy is currently offering the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 on sale for $179. You can't miss this discount if you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1 Chromebook.

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is a full $100 off its previous price of $279. That's an incredibly low price for almost any laptop, let alone a 2-in-1 with a touchscreen.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: was $279 now $179 at Best Buy

The Lenovo Flex 3 makes it easy to switch between laptop and tablet modes as needed, and it's one of the best budget-friendly convertible Chromebooks currently available. With 4 GB RAM, 32 GB of flash storage, and a MediaTek MT8173C processor, it's the perfect laptop for writing, browsing the internet and other simple tasks.View Deal

The Lenovo Flex 3 was already a budget-friendly option at $279, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a comparable laptop for less than $179. In short, this is one of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals we've seen so far.

While some deals won't appear until Cyber Monday, we expect new discounts to continue showing up all weekend. We'll be keeping track of all the best Cyber Monday deals over the next few days, so stay tuned at Tom's Guide for the latest updates.

