I just got the best Apple Watch Prime Day deal — at Walmart

By

An Apple Watch 3 for $169 is a great buy

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are plenty of good Prime Day Apple Watch deals deals this year, but I had my heart set on getting an Apple Watch 3 for my son. He's getting into running, and it will be great for tracking his pace and overall progress. 

Right now Amazon doesn't even have the Apple Watch 3 in stock, and Apple is selling it for $199. So when I saw that the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS/38mm) on sale for $169 at Walmart I put it right in my cart.  

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Walmart
The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. View Deal

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/42mm): was $229 now $199 @ Walmart
Want a bigger display? Walmart also has the Apple Watch 3 with the larger 42mm watch face on sale for $199. Amazon has it for the same price.View Deal

Although it's been around for a while, the Apple Watch 3 is one of the best smartwatches around. You get a water-resistant design that's swim-proof and built-in GPS is there to keep track of your pace and distance when you run. 

In our Apple Watch 3 review, we really liked the watch's fitness tracking features, its design, and Apple Music support. The newer Apple Watch SE has a larger display, fall detection and optional cellular connectivity, but the Apple Watch 3 is still great as a starter smartwatch.

Be sure to check out all of the best Prime Day deals in every category, from TVs and laptops to appliances and mattresses. 

