Hurry! Beats Studio 3 deal knocks $150 off right now

Retailers are offering some of their best back to school sales right now and while laptops may take center stage, we're also noticing some excellent headphone deals.

For example, Target has the Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones on sale for $199.99. That's $150 off and just $10 shy of their all-time price low.

Beats Studio 3 Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Target

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. They're currently on sale and just $10 shy of their all-time price low. View Deal

In our Beats Studio 3 review, we found that they deliver everything you'd want in a premium set of wireless headphones. They're comfortable, offer decent active noice cancelling, and provide a clean sound profile. We especially like them for listening to EDM and hip-hop, as they really let you feel the bass drop.

For non-bass driven music, we found the tuning wasn't the best. Guitars and vocals sound a bit overly processed on the Studio 3, as do more subtle background vocals, sound effects and light instrumentation.

The Studio 3's active noise cancellation helped reduce the low droning of a construction crew outside our window, but certain noises were still audible. So they're good, but not on par with say the Bose QuietComfort 35 II.

Nevertheless, The Studio 3 are still a solid pair of wireless noise cancelling 'phones and at this price, we wouldn't hesitate to recommend them.