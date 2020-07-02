Huge Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leak reveals every new model

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaks are coming thick and fast with a new leak detailing all nine configurations of the smartwatch and the price range.

Serial tech leaker Evan Blass tweeted both the price range and all options for the upcoming Galaxy Watch 3, which a little confusingly is the sequel to the original Galaxy Watch. Blass didn’t mention a source for his information, but he’s got a reputation for being a reliable tech leaker, so this new glut of information seems legitimate.

The Galaxy Watch 3 will come in 45mm and 41mm watch face sizes and will come in a “Black Titanium”, black stainless steel, silver stainless steel, and bronze/gold finishes. Those models will have Bluetooth or LTE connectivity. So depending on the size, color, and connectivity smartwatch fans will opt for, there’s a total of nine models to choose from.

There will be 9 distinct Galaxy Watch3 configurations:- 45mm Black Titanium Bluetooth- 45mm Black Stainless Steel BT- 45mm Black SS LTE- 45mm Silver SS BT- 45mm Silver SS LTE- 41mm Silver SS BT- 41mm Silver SS LTE- 41mm Bronze/Gold SS BT- 41mm Bronze/Gold SS LTEJuly 1, 2020

But be prepared to pay a fair bit for the privilege, as Blass noted that the Galaxy Watch 3 will start at $400 and go up to $600. Outside of smartwatch from premium watch brands like Tag Heuer and Hublot, this would make the Galaxy Watch 3 one of the most expensive mainstream smartwatches around. For reference, the basic Apple Watch 5 starts at $399, though there are plenty of Apple Watch deals that mean you can get the Cupertino-designed smartwatch for under $300.

However, while the Galaxy Watch 3 might seem rather pricey it looks to offer quite a bit for the money. It borrows a lot of tech from the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which means it will have a lot of fitness-related features, including a blood pressure monitor. But it also sees the return of the rotating bezel for navigation purposes, and will come with a larger display than previous Galaxy smartwatches.

The Galaxy Watch 3 also looks rather fetching, with a design that blends a smartwatch with a traditional rounded watch design. It looks like it treads the line neatly between being a handy piece of tech and a fashion-forward wrist accessory.

We’re expecting the Galaxy Watch 3 to arrive in this month, so we’ll get a better idea of how it will measure up against the Apple Watch likely in a few weeks.