Amazon Prime Day delayed until October (report)

Amazon Prime Day is moving to October. A leaked internal first reported by Business Insider (subscription required) and e-mail viewed by CNBC suggests that Prime Day may occur three months later than its usual July date as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The e-mail was allegedly sent by Amazon to its sellers telling them to use the week of Monday, October 5 as a "placeholder date" for Amazon Prime Day promotions. The e-mail also cautions that "exact Prime Day dates have not been announced," CNBC reports.

Traditionally, Amazon celebrates Prime Day in mid-July. This year, however, the e-tailer has been playing catchup after being crushed by a surge of orders caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Since March, Amazon has hired an additional 100,000 workers to help meet the surge it experienced in online purchases as people stay away from shuttered brick-and-mortar stores. In addition, Amazon has invested more than $350 million to support employees and partners during the COVID-19 crisis.

Just last month Amazon began promoting deals on its homepage again and last weekend Amazon wrapped up its inaugural Amazon Big Style Sale — a week-long event dedicated to fashion deals.

Previous reports had indicated that Prime Day would happen in September. Recent coronavirus infections throughout the United Stated may have caused Amazon to postpone the date even further.

