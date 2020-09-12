How to watch Verzuz: Gladys Knight vs Patti LaBelle battle on Instagram Live and Apple Music

Verzuz: Gladys Knight vs Patti LaBelle start time The Verzuz: Gladys Knight vs Patti LaBelle broadcast starts at at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET tomorrow (Sunday, Sept. 13). It will be on Instagram and Apple Music.

We're less than a day away: are you ready to watch Verzuz: Gladys Knight vs Patti LaBelle? The soul legends are going to make for a lovely night of hits, and we're eager to watch.

What is Verzuz? When does the big battle go down? How can you watch online? We've got the answers to all these questions. We're as excited as LaBelle, who's admitted this matchup is putting her up against one of her personal idols.

For those unfamiliar with Verzuz, these shows are like DJ battles, where each superstar plays one of their hits, and the public reacts and decides (in the comments and on social media) who won.

This duel comes a short while after Ludacris waxed Nelly and his bad internet connection in a battle that almost got called off, and the Brandi vs Monica and Snoop Dogg vs DMX battles, which were far more successful.

Competitors chat during the festivities, and so far things have been cordial yet competitive, making for an entertaining night's watch.

Here's our look (via Apple Music) into the studio, and here's everything you need to watch Verzuz: Gladys Knight vs Patti LaBelle.

How to watch Verzuz: Gladys Knight vs Patti LaBelle on Instagram

If you're a Spotify user, then you'll skip Apple Music and open the Verzuz IG account and click on the LIVE button. They may direct you to the individual artists' accounts, we'll see then.

Want to watch on a bigger screen? Open that page in your web browser and not your phone, and follow the same instructions.

How to watch Verzuz: Gladys Knight vs Patti LaBelle on Apple Music

Apple Music will stream Verzuz: Gladys Knight vs Patti LaBelle in the Music app, but we can't really link to that from here. Until then, check out Apple's #CheatSheet preview that showcases the two legends' hits: