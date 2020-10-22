How to watch Trump 60 Minutes interview online right now

Trump 60 Minutes interview start time, channel The 60 Minutes interview of Donald Trump airs Sunday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Or you could watch it below right now.

Everyone's talking about it, so you'll probably want to watch the 60 Minutes Trump interview online — as the President just posted it to social media himself — or on CBS later. The 60 Minutes interview of President Donald Trump has been generating a ton of buzz and controversy, after Trump criticized the news program of bias and released the unedited tape himself on Facebook.

Trump made the move Thursday just hours before the final presidential debate of the 2020 election against opponent Joe Biden. He did it seemingly as a response to CBS' preview clips of journalist Lesley Stahl's interview with him.

“Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS,” Trump posted, along with the 37-minute footage, on Facebook. He added, "Tonight’s [debate] anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse!”

CBS said in a statement, "The White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 MINUTES from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades. 60 MINUTES, the most-watched news program on television, is widely respected for bringing its hallmark fairness, deep reporting and informative context to viewers each week.

"Few journalists have the presidential interview experience Lesley Stahl has delivered over her decades as one of the premier correspondents in America and we look forward to audiences seeing her third interview with President Trump and subsequent interview with Vice President Pence this weekend."

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 60 Minutes Trump interview on CBS.

How to watch Trump 60 Minutes interview right now

Can't wait? You can watch the footage released by Trump on Facebook (embedded below).

How to watch Trump 60 Minutes interview in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch 60 Minutes on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS, if they have a digital antenna or a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch 60 Minutes on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

60 Minutes episodes and archive are also available on CBS All-Access.

How to watch Trump 60 Minutes interview in the UK or Canada

Unfortunately, 60 Minutes doesn't air on any UK or Canadian channels.