How to watch Travis Scott's Fortnite concert online: Start time, skins and bonuses

We're far from ASTROWORLD. It's almost time to watch Travis Scott's Fortnite concert online, to see how high ASTRONOMICAL (which is the name of the experience and the song he's going to debut) goes. Oh, and you can't just enter at any time, but don't worry, we've got the schedule for when you can enter.

This event is being presented alongside a big Fortnite drop for fans of the biggest star on the Cactus Jack label (that's Scott's own imprint). As of April 21, outfits, emotes and more Travis Scott content landed inside Fortnite.

How is this going to work? Well, if it's anything like the Marshmello concert from last year, all of the game modes in the battle royale game will get disabled before the concert. Then, a "Showtime" mode will be available to click into, where players can relax and enjoy the vibes.

Travis Scott Fortnite concert start time Today (April 23), the first Travis Scott Fortnite concert begins at 7:00 p.m. Eastern.

You can enter starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

In the game, players will be visiting a virtual amusement park, dubbed Astronomical, which Epic says "is an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite."

This will all kick off about half an hour before the show starts, so try and log in at about 6:30 p.m. Eastern, because it'll probably get super crowded if the Marshmello event is any indicator.

Travis Scott Fortnite concert schedule

There will be four encore presentations, following the first show. All five times are listed below, and Epic is presenting the event as such to possibly avoid overloading/overcrowding.

Thursday, April 23rd at 7 p.m. Eastern | 4 a.m. Pacific | 11 p.m. GMT

Friday, April 24th, 10 a.m. Eastern | 7 a.m. Pacific | 2 p.m. GMT

Saturday, April 25th, 12 a.m. Eastern | 9 p.m. Pacific | 4 a.m. GMT

Saturday, April 25th, 11 a.m. Eastern | 8 a.m. Pacific | 3 p.m. GMT

Saturday, April 25th, 6 p.m. Eastern | 3 p.m. Pacific | 10 p.m. GMT

Travis Scott Fortnite skin and bonuses

Since Tuesday (April 21) Travis Scott fans have been able to pick up a Travis Scott skin, which has three variants included.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Anyone who participates in the Astronomical shows will get an Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two themed loading screens.