How to watch TRNSMT festival 2025 live on BBC iPlayer (it's free)
50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol headline Scotland's biggest festival
Scotland's answer to Glastonbury and the spiritual successor to T in the Park, TRNSMT (pronounced "Transmit") is being headlined by 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol this weekend. If those aren't your cup of T, read on for the lowdown on the Glasgow festival's supporting acts — both present and absent.
You can watch TRNSMT festival live streams from anywhere with a VPN and for FREE.
TRNSMT festival 2025 runs from Friday, July 11 to Sunday, July 13. Full schedule below.
• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
Isle of Wight punks Wet Leg and indie rockers Wunderhorse served up two of the best-received sets at Worthy Farm a fortnight ago, and they're ready to run it back on the banks of the River Clyde. Folk pop singer Gracie Abrams and former Little Mix member Jade were also down in Somerset.
Other highlights include Fontaines D.C., James Bay, Sigrid, The Kooks and Jake Bugg. One absolute must-watch set is that of Kerr Mercer, the soul singer from Lanarkshire who's still yet to officially release any of his music.
Country pop group Remember Monday, who were the U.K.'s Eurovision 2025 entry, have had the dubious honor of replacing Kneecap. The Irish hip-hop trio were supposed to headline the King Tut's Stage on Friday, but were kicked off the bill under government duress. Kneecap instead played Glasgow's O2 Academy on Tuesday, tickets to which sold out in seconds.
Here's how to watch TRNSMT festival live streams for free from anywhere. Scroll down for the full lineup.
How to watch TRNSMT festival 2025 for FREE
If you're in the U.K. but didn't get a ticket, you're still one of the lucky ones because you can stream TRNSMT for FREE on BBC iPlayer.
Select coverage will run on BBC Scotland, with highlights on BBC One..
Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch TRNSMT festival as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.
How to watch TRNSMT festival 2025 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching free TRNSMT streams on BBC iPlayer?
A good VPN – we use NordVPN – will make your devices to appear as if they're back in the U.K., regardless of where in the world you are.
Nord lets you watch iPlayer from anywhere – and we have an exclusive limited-time deal that gets you Nord and a free gift card...
Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.
✅ Money back guarantee
✅ 4 months extra FREE!
✅ 70% off usual price
Use Nord to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch TRNSMT festival live online with our exclusive deal.
How to unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN
Can you watch 2025 TRNSMT festival live streams in the U.S., Australia or Canada?
You won't find TRNSMT in any international listings.
However, if you're currently on holiday in the U.S., Australia or Canada from the U.K., you can download one of the best VPN services to tap into your FREE home coverage of TRNSMT festival 2025 through BBC iPlayer. We recommend NordVPN.
TRNSMT festival lineup 2025
(All times BST; subtract 5 hours for ET)
FRIDAY, JULY 11
Main Stage
- 21:30 - 22:50: 50 Cent
- 19:40 - 20:40: The Script
- 18:10 - 19:10: Wet Leg
- 16:50 - 17:40: Schoolboy Q
- 15:35 - 16:20: Jamie Webster
- 14:20 - 15:05: Twin Atlantic
- 13:15 - 13:55: James Bay
- 12:20 - 12:50: Calum Bowie
King Tut's Stage
- 20:15 - 21:15: Confidence Man
- 18:45 -19:30: Tanner Adell
- 17:20 -18:05: The Royston Club
- 16:10-16:50: Good Neighbours
- 15:00 - 15:40: Arthur Hill
- 14:00 -14:30: NOFUN!
- 13:00 - 13:30: Remember Monday
BBC Introducing Stage
- 19:15 - 20:00: Bemz
- 18:15 - 18:45: Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn
- 16:45 - 17:15: Cliffords
- 15:45 - 16:15: Redolent
- 14:45 - 15:15: Indoor Foxes
- 13:30 - 14:00: Fourth Daughter
- 12:30 - 13:00: Becky Sikasa
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- 20:00 - 21:30: NIMINO
- 18:00 0 20:00: LA LA
- 16:00 - 18:00: Connor Coates
- 14:00 - 16:00: Big Miz
- 13:00 - 14:00: Marianne
- 12:00 - 13:00: Frankie Elyse
SATURDAY, JULY 12
Main Stage
- 21:10 - 22:50: Biffy Clyro
- 19:30 - 20:30: Fontaines D.C
- 17:50 - 18:50: The Kooks
- 16:30 - 17:20: Inhaler
- 15:15 - 16:00: Sigrid
- 14:10 - 14:50: Wunderhorse
- 13:15 - 13:45: Alessi Rose
- 12:20 - 12:50: Lucia and the Best Boys
King Tut's Stage
- 21:30 - 22:45: Underworld
- 19:55 - 20:55: Jake Bugg
- 18:40 -19:25: James Marriot
- 17:25 - 18:10: Biig Piig
- 16:05 - 16:45: Amble
- 15:05 - 15:40: Brogeal
- 13:55 - 14:35: Hot Wax
- 13:00 - 13:30: Chloe Qisha
BBC Introducing Stage
- 20:40 - 21:20: Vlure
- 19:10 - 19:50: Chloe Slater
- 17:30 - 18:00: The Guest List
- 16:30 - 17:00: Welly
- 15:30 - 16:00: The Rooks
- 14:30 - 15:00: Fright Years
- 13:30 - 14:00: Alex Spencer
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- 19:30 - 21:30: Jaguar
- 18:00 - 19:30: Hayley Zalassi
- 16:00 - 18:00: Arielle Free
- 14:00 - 16:00: Hana
- 13:00 - 14:00: Dominque
- 12:00 - 13:00: Eva
SUNDAY, JULY 13
Main Stage
- 21:25 - 22:55: Snow Patrol
- 19:45 - 20:45: Gracie Abrams
- 18:30 - 19:15: Jade
- 17:15 - 18:00: Myles Smith
- 16:00 - 16:45: The Lathums
- 14:45 - 15:30: Nathan Evans and the Saint Phnx Band
- 13:25 - 14:15: Tom Walker
- 12:30 - 13:00: Nieve Ella
King Tut's Stage
- 20:20 - 21:20: Shed Seven
- 18:50 - 19:40: Brooke Combe
- 17:40 - 18:20: The K's
- 16:30 - 17:10: Nina Nesbitt
- 15:20 - 16:00: Rianne Downey
- 14:20 - 14:50: Kyle Falconer
- 13:20 - 13:50: Kerr Mercer
- 12:30 - 13:00: Nxdia
BBC Introducing Stage
- 20:30 - 21:10: Matilda Mann
- 18:20 - 18:50: Aaron Rowe
- 17:15 - 17:40: Nell Mascal
- 16:05 - 16:35: Ben Ellis
- 15:05 - 15:35: Dictator
- 14:05 - 14:35: Kuleeangee
- 13:00 - 13:30: Pat Hamilton
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- 20:00 - 21:30: Jazzy
- 18:00 - 20:00: Beth
- 16:00 - 18:00: Charlie Hedges
- 14:30 - 16:00: Sarah Story
- 13:00 - 14:30: Kane Kirkpatrick
- 12:00 - 13:00: Beaux
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch 'Love Island USA' for free
- The best streaming VPNs
- How to watch Oasis reunion online for free
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.