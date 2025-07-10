How to watch TRNSMT festival 2025 live on BBC iPlayer (it's free)

Scotland's answer to Glastonbury and the spiritual successor to T in the Park, TRNSMT (pronounced "Transmit") is being headlined by 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol this weekend. If those aren't your cup of T, read on for the lowdown on the Glasgow festival's supporting acts — both present and absent.

You can watch TRNSMT festival live streams from anywhere with a VPN and for FREE.

TRNSMT festival 2025 runs from Friday, July 11 to Sunday, July 13.

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Isle of Wight punks Wet Leg and indie rockers Wunderhorse served up two of the best-received sets at Worthy Farm a fortnight ago, and they're ready to run it back on the banks of the River Clyde. Folk pop singer Gracie Abrams and former Little Mix member Jade were also down in Somerset.

Other highlights include Fontaines D.C., James Bay, Sigrid, The Kooks and Jake Bugg. One absolute must-watch set is that of Kerr Mercer, the soul singer from Lanarkshire who's still yet to officially release any of his music.

Country pop group Remember Monday, who were the U.K.'s Eurovision 2025 entry, have had the dubious honor of replacing Kneecap. The Irish hip-hop trio were supposed to headline the King Tut's Stage on Friday, but were kicked off the bill under government duress. Kneecap instead played Glasgow's O2 Academy on Tuesday, tickets to which sold out in seconds.

Here's how to watch TRNSMT festival live streams for free from anywhere. Scroll down for the full lineup.

How to watch TRNSMT festival 2025 for FREE

If you're in the U.K. but didn't get a ticket, you're still one of the lucky ones because you can stream TRNSMT for FREE on BBC iPlayer.

Select coverage will run on BBC Scotland, with highlights on BBC One..

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch TRNSMT festival as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch TRNSMT festival 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching free TRNSMT streams on BBC iPlayer?

A good VPN – we use NordVPN – will make your devices to appear as if they're back in the U.K., regardless of where in the world you are.

Nord lets you watch iPlayer from anywhere

NordVPN deal: 70% off Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

Use Nord to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch TRNSMT festival live online

How to unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN

How To Watch iPlayer with a VPN - YouTube Watch On

Can you watch 2025 TRNSMT festival live streams in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

You won't find TRNSMT in any international listings.

However, if you're currently on holiday in the U.S., Australia or Canada from the U.K., you can download one of the best VPN services to tap into your FREE home coverage of TRNSMT festival 2025 through BBC iPlayer. We recommend NordVPN.

TRNSMT festival lineup 2025

(All times BST; subtract 5 hours for ET)

FRIDAY, JULY 11

Main Stage

21:30 - 22:50: 50 Cent

19:40 - 20:40: The Script

18:10 - 19:10: Wet Leg

16:50 - 17:40: Schoolboy Q

15:35 - 16:20: Jamie Webster

14:20 - 15:05: Twin Atlantic

13:15 - 13:55: James Bay

12:20 - 12:50: Calum Bowie

King Tut's Stage

20:15 - 21:15: Confidence Man

18:45 -19:30: Tanner Adell

17:20 -18:05: The Royston Club

16:10-16:50: Good Neighbours

15:00 - 15:40: Arthur Hill

14:00 -14:30: NOFUN!

13:00 - 13:30: Remember Monday

BBC Introducing Stage

19:15 - 20:00: Bemz

18:15 - 18:45: Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn

16:45 - 17:15: Cliffords

15:45 - 16:15: Redolent

14:45 - 15:15: Indoor Foxes

13:30 - 14:00: Fourth Daughter

12:30 - 13:00: Becky Sikasa

Radio 1 Dance Stage

20:00 - 21:30: NIMINO

18:00 0 20:00: LA LA

16:00 - 18:00: Connor Coates

14:00 - 16:00: Big Miz

13:00 - 14:00: Marianne

12:00 - 13:00: Frankie Elyse

SATURDAY, JULY 12

Main Stage

21:10 - 22:50: Biffy Clyro

19:30 - 20:30: Fontaines D.C

17:50 - 18:50: The Kooks

16:30 - 17:20: Inhaler

15:15 - 16:00: Sigrid

14:10 - 14:50: Wunderhorse

13:15 - 13:45: Alessi Rose

12:20 - 12:50: Lucia and the Best Boys

King Tut's Stage

21:30 - 22:45: Underworld

19:55 - 20:55: Jake Bugg

18:40 -19:25: James Marriot

17:25 - 18:10: Biig Piig

16:05 - 16:45: Amble

15:05 - 15:40: Brogeal

13:55 - 14:35: Hot Wax

13:00 - 13:30: Chloe Qisha

BBC Introducing Stage

20:40 - 21:20: Vlure

19:10 - 19:50: Chloe Slater

17:30 - 18:00: The Guest List

16:30 - 17:00: Welly

15:30 - 16:00: The Rooks

14:30 - 15:00: Fright Years

13:30 - 14:00: Alex Spencer

Radio 1 Dance Stage

19:30 - 21:30: Jaguar

18:00 - 19:30: Hayley Zalassi

16:00 - 18:00: Arielle Free

14:00 - 16:00: Hana

13:00 - 14:00: Dominque

12:00 - 13:00: Eva

SUNDAY, JULY 13

Main Stage

21:25 - 22:55: Snow Patrol

19:45 - 20:45: Gracie Abrams

18:30 - 19:15: Jade

17:15 - 18:00: Myles Smith

16:00 - 16:45: The Lathums

14:45 - 15:30: Nathan Evans and the Saint Phnx Band

13:25 - 14:15: Tom Walker

12:30 - 13:00: Nieve Ella

King Tut's Stage

20:20 - 21:20: Shed Seven

18:50 - 19:40: Brooke Combe

17:40 - 18:20: The K's

16:30 - 17:10: Nina Nesbitt

15:20 - 16:00: Rianne Downey

14:20 - 14:50: Kyle Falconer

13:20 - 13:50: Kerr Mercer

12:30 - 13:00: Nxdia

BBC Introducing Stage

20:30 - 21:10: Matilda Mann

18:20 - 18:50: Aaron Rowe

17:15 - 17:40: Nell Mascal

16:05 - 16:35: Ben Ellis

15:05 - 15:35: Dictator

14:05 - 14:35: Kuleeangee

13:00 - 13:30: Pat Hamilton

Radio 1 Dance Stage

20:00 - 21:30: Jazzy

18:00 - 20:00: Beth

16:00 - 18:00: Charlie Hedges

14:30 - 16:00: Sarah Story

13:00 - 14:30: Kane Kirkpatrick

12:00 - 13:00: Beaux

