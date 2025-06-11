Netflix’s new Travis Scott documentary made me never want to attend a concert again

Live music is one of my greatest passions in life. Even as I write this article, I’m furiously refreshing my phone trying to score tickets for an upcoming concert, and my weekend plans? Seeing Sam Fender’s huge homecoming show at my favorite soccer team’s stadium.

Yet after streaming Netflix’s new documentary that chronicles the tragic events that unfolded at 2021’s Astroworld festival during rapper Travis Scott’s headline set, I suddenly feel a little hesitant to wade deep into a crowd of thousands of people again. It’s a deeply chilling watch.

The doc is called “Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy,” and it explores the crowd crush that occurred during the Houston-based event attended by over 100,000 people. It resulted in the tragic deaths of 10 people, with 25 more hospitalized and injury numbers in the hundreds.

It’s certainly not the most entertaining watch, even if the presentation is as slick as you’d expect from a Netflix original, but it’s a feature-length doc that has impacted me, and if you’re also a dedicated gig-goer, then I think you need to stream this right now.

‘Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy’ is truly stomach-turning

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Like many documentaries of this ilk, “Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy” begins with the “happy period” as we see numerous Travis Scott fans give talking-head interviews expressing their excitement and anticipation for the upcoming concert at NRG Park in Houston, Texas.

Anybody who knows what went down at Astroworld in 2021 will know what’s coming next: a deadly crowd crush would lead to multiple fatalities, and I appreciate that the documentary filmmakers (who also made Netflix's excellent "Trainwreck: Woodstock '99") don’t attempt to overdramatise the events. The tone is respectful throughout.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I can’t claim that “Trainwreck” offers much in the way of entertainment, but it spotlights a tragedy that deserves to be remembered, and that the live music industry must learn from.

The transition from people having fun at a gig to fighting for their lives is shockingly sudden, which likely mirrors the experience of attendees. The audio recordings of desperate 911 calls during the event are particularly stomach-turning and will deeply unnerve you.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So while I can’t claim that “Trainwreck” offers much in the way of entertainment, it does spotlight a tragedy that deserves to be remembered, and that the live music industry must learn from. Because what happened at Astroworld can never be allowed to repeat itself.

Stream ‘Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you’re a live music fan or just want to understand how the events of Astroworld unfolded, then I strongly recommend “Trainwreck.” It’s also a pretty trim watch, at around 80 minutes long, which is another strength; the doc presents the situation without unneeded bloat.

In recent years, whenever I’ve attended a live music event (which, as noted, is extremely often), I typically find myself reflecting on Astroworld at some point, and this documentary gave me further insight into a tragedy that really did hit home with me in several ways.

“Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy” is a well-produced and very harrowing documentary, showcasing how what should have been a memorable evening for all in attendance descended into a situation where 10 people never got to return home.

It's also the next chapter in what Netflix is calling the "Trainwreck anthology." The first part was the Woodstock '99 limited series, released in 2022, and there are six more documentaries on the way that will "examine some of the most disastrous events ever to blow up in mainstream media."

If you’re looking for something to raise your spirits after watching “Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy,” be sure to check out our guide to everything new on Netflix in June 2025, which includes some more light-hearted TV shows and movies alongside more docs.

Watch "Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy" on Netflix now