How to watch The Voice season 21 online without cable

The big red chairs are back in action when you watch The Voice season 21 online, even without cable. The singing competition show adds pop star Ariana Grande to the lineup of coaches for the first time. She joins Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson on the judging panel. Carson Daly returns as host.

Plus, the live audience is back for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Voice season 21 start time, channel The Voice season 21 premieres Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

As usual, The Voice season 21 starts with blind auditions. The coaches will listen to hopefuls sing their hearts out, and if they want them on their team, they push a button to swivel their big red chairs around to get a look.

After the blind auditions come the battle rounds. This year's battle advisors are Jason Aldean for Team Kelly, Camila Cabello for Team Legend, Kristin Chenoweth for Team Ariana, and Dierks Bentley for Team Blake. The finale crowns one singer as The Voice winner, who receives $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Voice season 21 online. Plus, watch a promo below:

How to watch The Voice season 21 from anywhere

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Voice season 21 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch The Voice season 21 online in the US

In the U.S., The Voice season 21 premieres Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers can get the first month of Sling for just $10.View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

You can also watch The Voice season 21 episodes the day after their live NBC airing on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service. To watch the current season, you'll need Peacock Premium, which has two tiers. The ad-supported tier is $4.99 per month, while the ad-free plan is $9.99.

Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of The Office. In addition to classic movies and TV shows, subscribers can also watch episodes of current NBC series with Peacock Premium. The service also has originals such as Girls5eva, The Lost Symbol and the Saved By the Bell reboot.

How to watch The Voice season 21 in the UK

Bad news for Brits: The Voice season 21 is currently scheduled to air on any UK channels.

The Voice UK season 11 is slated for 2022.

For Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Voice season 21 in Canada

Canadians can tune into The Voice season 21 at the same time as Americans on CTV 2, if they get the channel with their cable package.

Anyone traveling in Canada who wants to access their subscription services will need ExpressVPN.