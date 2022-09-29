How to watch the Made by Google launch event — Pixel 7, Pixel Watch and more

By this time next week, Google will be done with the previews, teasers and leaks about its new phones. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will make their long-awaited debut at a special event, giving us the chance how these new models will stack up against some of the best phones out there.

It's not just Pixel phones that will be a part of the Google October 6 event. The Pixel Watch, Google's first attempt at building its own Wear OS device, is also set to make its debut.

Given all those hardware announcements, you're not going to want to miss a moment of what Google has to say. And you won't have to once you know how to watch the Made by Google launch event live stream.

Here's where you can find a live stream of the October 6 Made by Google hardware launch, and a quick round-up of what you should expect to see.

When is the Made by Google launch event?

(Image credit: Google)

The Made by Google launch event takes place in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, October 6. Google says the event gets underway at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT/3 p.m. BST. This is the first in-person event Google's held since 2019, and Tom's Guide will be in attendance.

Where can I watch a Made by Google launch event live stream?

Don't worry if you can't be in Brooklyn when Google starts unveiling its new hardware. Google plans to post live streams of its October 6 product event both at the Google Store (opens in new tab) and on the Made by Google YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

As of this writing, Google has yet to post a placeholder video on its YouTube channel, but you can get hyped for the October 6 event with short videos on the Pixel 7 Pro design and the Pixel Watch design.

We'll update this article with an embedded video of the Made by Google launch event live stream when it becomes available; we'd guess that will happen as we get closer to the October 6 event date.

What is Google going to announce at the Made by Google launch event?

Google isn't leaving much to the imagination. "The lineup will include the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Google Pixel Watch," the company says in a promotional page on the Google Store (opens in new tab). "We’ll also announce additions to the Nest smart home portfolio."

We already knew about the Pixel 7 devices and the Pixel Watch — Google previewed all of those things at its developer conference back in May. The Nest smart home products are a newer wrinkle, and could include anything from smart speakers to devices such as thermostats, routers, locks or cameras.

Whatever Google winds up announcing during the Made by Google launch event, it will be available for pre-order on October 6, the same day as the event. Google's two brick-and-mortar stores in New York will even have devices on hand to check out in person.

Here's a little bit more detail on what we know about the Pixel phones and the Pixel Watch in advance of the October 6 Made by Google hardware event.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Google's primary focus with the latest versions of its flagship phones will be to add updated Tensor silicon. The Tensor G2 should introduce even more Pixel-exclusive experiences such as the ones that highlighted last year's release of the Tensor-powered Pixel 6. We expect the Made by Google event will be spent detailing those experiences and how they benefit from the dedicated machine learning core on Google's chipset.

(Image credit: Google)

Otherwise, leaked Pixel 7 specs suggest that the new phones won't differ that much from their predecessors, with the camera hardware looking like it's unchanged from the Pixel 6. Google's even retaining the design it introduced with last year's phones, though the camera bar is getting some slight modifications based on Google's Pixel 7 preview.

The Pixel 7 hits the scene roughly a month after the iPhone 14, and with Google and Apple usually battling for the title of best camera phones, we're interested to see what the new Tensor chips means for the Pixel 7's photo features. Our iPhone 14 vs. Google Pixel 7 comparison offers a preview of this smartphone showdown.

Pixel Watch: Like the Pixel 7, the Pixel Watch got a sneak preview back in May and subsequent teaser videos have shown us more about the watch's design. It's getting a round watch face, with potential colors including black, silver and gold.

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel Watch will run Wear OS bringing Android experiences to your wrist. We also expect the watch to draw on fitness tracking features from Fitbit, since Google owns that company. That's likely to be supplemented by sensors on the watch that can measure things like heart rate, ECG and body fat percentage. We're still waiting to hear what kind of battery life to expect from the Pixel Watch, though it's reportedly getting a 300 mAh battery that's unlikely to deliver multi-day longevity.

For more on the Pixel Watch, our Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Pixel Watch comparison looks at how Google's effort could compare to the leading