Pixel Watch leak shows colorful bands, watch faces and Fitbit perk

Google will officially launch the Pixel Watch in just four days' time after revealing its existence all the way back in May. Indeed, we still only have the one official shot (above) from that day, shared at Google I/O.

But a new set of images from the reliable tipster @OnLeaks at Slashleaks (opens in new tab) has given us the best look yet at both the available watch faces and the collection of snazzy bands Google will be selling alongside its first wearable.

First up, some of the watch faces you might be using from day one:

(Image credit: OnLeaks / SlashLeaks)

And these are the bands and straps that the watch faces could complement:

(Image credit: OnLeaks / SlashLeaks)

As you can see, image quality isn’t the best, but we can still see the kind of looks Google will offer. Silicon and fabric options appear to snap onto the watch without any gap between the face and band, but more traditional-looking leather straps appear to attach via lugs.



As for colors, they’re all a bit more muted than we might have expected from Google, with only the green and red fabric options providing a more playful look. That said, it would be very surprising if plenty of third-party options didn’t pop up almost immediately if you’re not keen on Google’s recommended aesthetic.

The image above also includes a watch face not shown in the first picture. The one featuring words (“Ten Oh Nine”) is an interesting throwback to the world’s first smartwatch — the Kickstarter success story, the Pebble smartwatch. Pebble, of course, was purchased by Fitbit back in 2016, before Fitbit was, in turn, snapped up by Google three years later, so it’s possible a small bit of its DNA is in there somewhere.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / SlashLeaks)

Speaking of Fitbit integration, more intel implies that will run deep. One shot shows the Pixel Watch next to the Fitbit app suggesting it will sync data directly, while a deleted listing on Amazon Germany stated that the watch will come with six months of Fitbit Premium included. Said listing also highlighted that ECG and an emergency call function would be part of Fitbit’s contribution.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / SlashLeaks)

A few other assumed details are also corroborated by the listing: 5ATM water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass on the screen and Fast Pair support for Pixel Buds.

We’re expecting the Pixel Watch to start at $349 when it launches in the United States, but according to WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, it may be offered as a pre-order gift with the Pixel 7 Pro in some countries.

Pixel 7 Pro pre-order gifts in some countries include the Pixel Watch.Pixel 7 pre-order gifts in some countries include the Pixel Buds Pro.(read: UK)October 1, 2022 See more

That would be quite the bonus, so fingers crossed it’s an option for American buyers. We should find out soon enough: the Made by Google event is happening this week, kicking off on October 6 at 10 a.m. in New York (7 a.m. PT). Here’s how to watch the Pixel 7 launch live.