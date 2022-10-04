Google Pixel Watch unboxed in new leaked photos — and compared against Apple Watch

If you simply can't wait two days for the Google Pixel Watch to arrive, then handily someone's posted an unofficial hands-on with the new wearable already.

These unboxing images come from Suckmyn00dle on r/GooglePixel (opens in new tab) (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)), who managed to get their hands on a demo unit and snap some photos. It shows us exactly what you get inside the Pixel Watch's packaging, plus a few other details.

(Image credit: Suckmyn00dle/Reddit)

Inside the typically Google white box with the watch's name and photo, we see the Pixel Watch itself, in this case with a "Polished Silver Stainless Steel" face, and a Charcoal-colored Active Band pre-installed. We've seen the bands leaked before, with the Chalk and Lemongrass versions appearing in photos. There should be a darker Obsidian version on offer too, going by renders published by Google.

(Image credit: Suckmyn00dle/Reddit)

Those bands, unsurprisingly, use a proprietary connector to attach to the Pixel Watch's body. Fortunately, it's easy to swap bands using a button mounted on the bands themselves.

The watch is wrapped around a cardboard sleeve, meaning you're presented with the watch as you open it. Within the sleeve is a USB-C magnetic charging cradle, but that's the only other accessory included in the box.

(Image credit: Suckmyn00dle/Reddit)

The unboxing photos reveal a few other tidbits about the Pixel Watch. It looks to run Wear OS 3.5 out of the box, the latest version of Google's wearable tech software, and prominently features its Fitbit branding for users interested in the Pixel Watch's fitness tracking abilities.

Unfortunately, we can also see just how big the bezels are now. In a side-by-side comparison with a 41mm Apple Watch 7 or Apple Watch 8, it's obvious that a lot of the Pixel Watch's face isn't a functional display, something that a recent Pixel Watch advert seemed to try to hide. It looks like Google's going to need a couple of Pixel Watch revisions before it can take on Apple for the top spot in our best smartwatch guide, if for no other reason than to enlarge the display.

(Image credit: Suckmyn00dle/Reddit)

Google's going to be showing off the Pixel Watch in full at the Google October event on Thursday the October 6. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be there too, and if you want both a Pixel phone and the Pixel Watch, the good news is they're rumored to be available together as a preorder bonus when Google puts its new devices on sale after the event.