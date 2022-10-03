Google Pixel 7 Pro tipped to come with killer preorder gift — the Pixel Watch

The Google October event is just days away (it’s scheduled for Thursday, October 6) and the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro will be fully revealed during this showcase. We also expect preorder details at this time, but a new leak has already teased the extras you'll get if you invest in one of the latest Pixel smartphones.

According to industry insider Roland Quandt (opens in new tab), Google is poised to be pretty aggressive with its Pixel 7 preorder gifts. The leaker claims a Google Pixel 7 preorder will come with the Pixel Buds Pro while a Google Pixel 7 Pro preorder will include an even more appealing freebie, the Pixel Watch.

A preorder extra of this quality would indicate Google's desire to sway buyers to upgrade to its latest handset over the likes of the iPhone 14 or Samsung Galaxy S22 .

Pixel 7 Pro pre-order gifts in some countries include the Pixel Watch.Pixel 7 pre-order gifts in some countries include the Pixel Buds Pro.(read: UK)October 1, 2022 See more

The Pixel Watch will be Google’s first smartwatch and is set to be unveiled during the same October event. It has been tipped to launch for around $349 , potentially making it a very valuable preorder extra. Meanwhile, the Pixel Buds Pro is already available at retail and costs $199. While the latter isn’t quite as expensive, the Buds Pro is still a very appealing preorder bonus, and it’s natural that the more pricey Pixel 7 Pro would come with a slightly more extravagant gift.

Quandt has indicated that these preorder gifts will be available in the U.K. but that doesn’t rule out the possibility that buyers in the U.S. and other territories will also get the same freebies when preordering a Pixel 7. While nothing is confirmed yet, we expect Google to offer worthwhile preorder incentives in multiple markets, as it has done with previous generations of Pixel devices.

These preorder gifts are designed to sweeten the deal, but the Google Pixel 7 will likely have plenty of appeal on its own. We’ve already seen the phone via a sneak peek during the Google I/O conference back in May, and we know it’ll pack a second-generation Tensor chip. A recent full Pixel 7 specs leak suggests the flagship will be more evolution than revolution, but this is unlikely to be a deal breaker for Pixel enthusiasts.

Google is just days away from giving us all the Pixel 7 details we’re craving, and we should also get firm preorder information at that time. So, if you’re considering upgrading to one of the latest Pixel devices, make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide and check out our Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro hubs for all the latest info.