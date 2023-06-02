How to watch The Idol premiere online: HBO, Max release date, time

When we watch The Idol online on Sunday night (or later), we see how HBO follows one of its most critically-acclaimed shows (Succession) of all time. If you ask critics, The Idol is more of a tawdry face-sucking session than anything close to the Roy family drama.

The Idol premiere date, time U.S. date and time: The Idol episode 1 airs Sunday (June 4) at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO, the same time it hits Max.

U.K. release date: Monday (June 5) at 2 a.m. GMT on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

AU release date: Monday (June 5) at 1 p.m. AEDT on Binge and Foxtel Now.

The Idol gets a lot of attention, primarily, because of its famous co-creators: Euphoria mastermind Sam Levinson and musician Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye. As for the titular idol herself? Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) is a pop star who's been trying to recover from a world tour that went down in flames.

Here's the official episode description from HBO:

As Jocelyn preps for her triumphant return, a leaked photo sends her team into crisis mode – just as a journalist arrives to do an in-depth profile on her. Later, Jocelyn has a chance encounter with nightclub owner Tedros.

Here's the trailer for The Idol, which may wind up becoming one of the best Max shows, even if the critics say otherwise. We've got all the details about how to watch below.

How to watch The Idol online in the US

HBO and Max are the two ways to watch The Idol online in the U.S..

The Idol episode 1 arrives Sunday, (June 4) on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. It also goes live on Max at that time, which you can watch here.

Scroll down for the full schedule.

Max offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. Max costs $10 to $20 per month.

How to watch The Idol online in the UK

The Idol is going to air on Sky Atlantic (the normal home for HBO and Max Originals in the UK) and NOW in the U.K. So, look for it at 2 a.m. BST on Monday (June 5).

Visiting the UK and can't find it either? Try one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the apps you prefer.

How to watch The Idol online in Canada

Crave is the home of The Idol in Canada, and episode 1 will air at its normal time, just like it does in the U.S.. So, get ready to watch The Idol at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday (June 4) on Crave's HBO channel.

Of course, those on vacation in Canada who want to stream it live with their friends in the U.S. or U.K. will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the service you prefer.

How to watch The Idol online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch The Idol online in Australia. So, on Monday (June 5) look for the new episode at 1 p.m. AEDT.

Binge is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing. It's also on Foxtel Now.