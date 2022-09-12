Ready, set, bake! It's almost time to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022 online. A dozen new amateur bakers from around the UK will enter the big white tent and whip up cakes, cookies, biscuits, bread and other pastries.

GBBO start time, channel The Great British Bake Off series 13 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 13

► Time 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch live on Channel 4 or stream on All4

• U.S. — Watch on Netflix Sept. 24

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back to deliver their verdicts on the confectionary creations, while Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas return as presenters.

The 12 new contestants range in age from 18 to 60and come from diverse backgrounds and professions, including a nanny, nuclear scientist, music teacher and supermarket cashier.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Great British Bake Off 2022 online.

How to watch Great British Bake Off 2022 from anywhere on Earth

Just because Channel 4 isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Great British Bake Off 2022 if you're away from home.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022 in the UK

The Great British Bake Off 2022, or GBBO series 13, premieres Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. BST on Channel 4 (opens in new tab) and its related All4 streaming service.

To watch Channel 4 on demand, all you need to do is sign up a free account. The All4 app is available on Android, iOS, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox One, Now TV, Sky and Virgin Media.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022 online in the US

In the U.S., GBBO is titled The Great British Baking Show (opens in new tab) and streams on Netflix. The new season will premiere with the first episode on Friday, Sept. 24 at 3 a.m. ET, then air weekly on Fridays.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022 in Canada

Good news and bad news for Canadians. The good news is that GBBO, which is also called The Great British Baking Show in Canada, is on CBC and the CBC Gem (opens in new tab) streaming service.

The bad news is that new seasons usually don't become available until months after the U.K./U.S. broadcasts. CBC hasn't set a GBBO series 12 release date but we expect it'll be spring or summer 2023.

Can you watch The Great British Bake Off 2022 in Australia?

So, (again) good news and bad news. Australia's Binge will have The Great British Bakeoff 2022 — but not live as it airs everywhere else.

The Great British Bake Off 2022 cast: Meet the bakers

The cast of Great British Bake Off series 13 features a dozen amateur bakers: