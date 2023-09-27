How to watch The Golden Bachelor online: Release date and time

Roses are gold when you watch The Golden Bachelor online. It's only been a month since we saw the 20th season of The Bachelorette come to its romantic conclusion, but there's already more Bachelor to take in. New spinoff The Golden Bachelor is changing the game when it debuts on ABC, and it’ll have Bachelor Nation rooting for a whole new age group.

The Golden Bachelor start time, channel The Golden Bachelor premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)

Indiana widower Gerry Turner is taking over as the show's first-ever 72-year-old lead. The show is also swapping its younger singles for older women from ages 60 to 75, for Turner to court. Even though the contestants are different, the format remains the same: Turner will meet the 22 "golden ladies" and get to know each one more intimately through a series of dates, eliminating candidates on a weekly basis. The final contestant will end up with a marriage proposal. From then on? Happily ever after!

Host Jesse Palmer returns to help guide Turner and each of the contestants, though he's hinted that the stakes this time around may be higher given the older cast members' "resilience" and the experience they bring to the table.

Turner is looking for his second shot at love after losing his wife Toni six years prior. Whether he’ll find the right woman for him is anyone’s guess, but it should be fun watching everything play out.

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Golden Bachelor. Plus, scroll down for the trailer and full cast list.

How to watch The Golden Bachelor from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Golden Bachelor if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch The Golden Bachelor in the US

American fans can tune into The Golden Bachelor premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service. Our favorites are Sling TV — ABC is available in select markets for Sling Blue, though some pay $5 per month more for it — and Fubo.

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month.

Fubo offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

After airing live on ABC, The Golden Bachelor episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How to watch The Golden Bachelor in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can tune into The Golden Bachelor at the same time as Americans on Citytv, if they get the channel through their cable package.

Cordcutters can access their services easily with ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Golden Bachelor in the UK

British Bachelor Nation members may be able to watch The Golden Bachelor on the streaming service Hayu.

The streamer has run previous seasons of The Bachelor/ette. Episodes will likely drop on Fridays, the day after the U.S. airing.

How to watch The Golden Bachelor in Australia

Aussies will also likely be able to watch The Golden Bachelor on the streaming service Hayu on Fridays, the day after the U.S. airing.

Anyone abroad who wants to watch The Bachelor live with the services they already pay for should check out ExpressVPN.

The Golden Bachelor trailer

Meet Gerry, the Golden Bachelor! In this trailer, Gerry chats with his daughters and granddaughter about what he's looking for. In return, they give him tips on dating in the modern era.

The Golden Bachelor cast

The Golden Bachelor cast consists of 22 women:

Anna Zalk, 61, retired nutritionist from Summit, NJ

April Kirkwood, 65, therapist from Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Christina Kempton, 73, retired purchasing manager from Sierre Madre, Calif.

Edith Aguirre, 60, retired realtor from Downey, Calif.

Ellen Goltzer, 71, retired teacher from Delray Beach, Fla.

Faith Martin, 61, high school teacher from Benton City, Wash.

Jeanie Howard, 65, retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tenn.

Joan Vassos, 60, private school administrator from Rockville, Md.

Kathy Swarts, 70, retired educational consultant from Austin, Tex.

Leslie Fhima, 64, fitness instructor from Golden Valley, Minnesota

Maria Trice, 60, health and wellness director from Teaneck, NJ

Marina Perera, 60, educator from Los Angeles, Calif.

Nancy Hulkower, 60, retired interior designer from Alexandria, Va.

Natascha Hardee, 60, pro-aging coach and mid-life speaker from New York City, NY

Pamela Burns, 75, retired salon owner from Aurora, Ill.

Patty James, 70, retired real estate professional from Raleigh, NC

Peggy Dercole, 69, dental hygienist from East Haven, Conn.

Renee Halverson-Wright, 67, author from Middleton, Wis.

Sandra Mason, 75, retired executive assistant from Doraville, Ga.

Susan Noles, 66, wedding officiant from Ashton, Pa.

Sylvia Robledo, 64, public affairs consultant from Los Angeles, Calif.

Theresa Nis, 70, financial services professional from Shrewsbury, NJ