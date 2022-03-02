How to watch The Boys Presents: Diabolical animated series — release date and time

You'll probably sit down to watch The Boys Presents: Diabolical online because this looks like the next best thing to The Boys season 3. Yes, while we wait for the real-deal live action version of the Supes and their incredibly NSFW adventures, Seth Rogen's bringing his show to the second dimension, with some help from other famous folks.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical start time, channel Release date: The Boys Presents: Diabolical comes out on Friday (March 4)

Time: 12 a.m. ET

Where: Prime Video

The below trailer teases that this series won't just be b-sides of the Vought Cinematic Universe, as Homelander shows up pretty early. We're guessing those images are from the episode entitled "Laser Baby's Day Out," which comes from Rogen and his writing partner Evan Goldberg. According to Prime Video, this episode is inspired by "classic American animated shorts," so expect it to satirize traditional wholesome cartoons.

There's also going to be some "Rick and Morty" flavor in this "The Boys" project, with an episode from Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth entitled "An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents." Prime Video's press release notes that this is "inspired by Justin Roiland's aesthetic."

The Boys creator Garth Ennis is penning an episode as well, as are Ilana Glazer, Awkwafina, Aisha Tyler and Andy Samberg. Full details can be found below.

Here's everything to know about how to watch The Boys Presents: Diabolical online. Plus, check out the trailer:

How to watch The Boys Presents: Diabolical in the US

In the U.S., The Boys Presents: Diabolical will debut on Friday (March 4) at 12 a.m. ET.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is an Amazon Prime Video original. The streaming service comes with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like The Boys, Wheel of Time and Underground Railroad.

Looking for more things to watch? And if you love Black Mirror, you'll want to circle the Severance release date on your calendar. Arcane season 2 is a very long way off, but we've found an HBO Max hidden gem you can watch right now that's utterly addictive.

Oh, and there's a buzzy new Netflix docuseries with a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score. Want something completely different this weekend? We've got the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 live stream details.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical episodes

All eight episodes of The Boys Presents: Diabolical drop simultaneously on Friday (March 4) at 12 a.m. ET.

“Laser Baby’s Day Out” by Evan Goldberg & Seth Rogen (Inspired by

classic American animated shorts). “An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents” by Justin Roiland & Ben Bayouth (Inspired by "Justin Roiland’s aesthetic"). “I'm Your Pusher” by Garth Ennis ("An homage to the original The Boys comics"). “Boyd in 3D” by Eliot Glazer & Ilana Glazer (Inspired by French comics and animation). “BFFs” by Awkwafina (Inspired by Saturday morning animation imports). “Nubian vs Nubian” by Aisha Tyler (Inspired by anime). “John and Sun-Hee” by Andy Samberg (Inspired by Korean drama and horror). “One Plus One Equals Two” by Simon Racioppa (Inspired by "A darker take on American superhero animation").

How to watch The Boys Presents: Diabolical anywhere on Earth

While Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to Prime Video, you don't have to miss The Boys Presents: Diabolical. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Amazon Prime Video or other streaimng services and tune in.