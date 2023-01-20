How to watch The Bachelor 2023 online: Season 27 premiere date and time

Everything's coming up roses because it's almost time to watch The Bachelor 2023 online. Zach Shallcross is in the spotlight in The Bachelor season 27, after previously vying for Rachel Recchia's heart on her dual season of The Bachelorette with Gabby Windey.

The 26-year-old tech executive, who currently lives in Austin, self-eliminated during the fantasy suite dates, but now will have 30 women hoping to earn his love — and the final rose.

The Bachelor season 27 start time, channel The Bachelor 2023 premieres Monday (Jan. 23) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Episodes stream next day on Hulu.

Zach's journey will begin at the now-iconic mansion in Los Angeles, then move on to destinations in the U.S. and across the world. Fans can expect plenty of D-R-A-M-A, since that's what The Bachelor franchise has perfected. And we're hoping for another sighting of his celebrity uncle, Patrick Warburton (aka Puddy from Seinfeld).

The Bachelor season 27 will be hosted again by Jesse Palmer, a former NFL quarterback and the lead of The Bachelor season 5.

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Bachelor 2023 online right now. Plus, watch a sneak peek below:

How to watch The Bachelor 2023 from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Bachelor if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch The Bachelor 2023 in the US

American fans can tune into the The Bachelor season 27 premiere Monday, January 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market. Its affordable Pro Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

After airing live on ABC, The Bachelor 2023 episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How to watch The Bachelor 2023 in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can tune into The Bachelor season 27 at the same time as Americans on Citytv, if they get the channel through their cable package.

Cordcutters can access their services easily with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch The Bachelor 2023 in the UK

British Bachelor Nation members should be able to watch The Bachelor season 27 on the streaming service Hayu (opens in new tab). The streamer has run previous seasons of The Bachelor/ette. Episodes will likely drop on Tuesdays, the day after the U.S. airing.

How to watch The Bachelor 2023 in Australia

Aussies will also likely be able to watch The Bachelor season 27 on the streaming service Hayu (opens in new tab) on Tuesdays, the day after the U.S. airing.

Anyone abroad who wants to watch The Bachelor live with the services they already pay for should check out ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).