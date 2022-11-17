The Bachelor 2023 with Zach Shallcross: Season 27 premiere date, cast, contestants, spoilers and more

The Bachelor 2023 is embarking on another journey to find love, this time with Zach Shallcross as the lead. The 26-year-old tech executive from Austin, Texas vied for Rachel Recchia's heart on her dual season of The Bachelorette with Gabby Windey.

Things didn't work out for Zach and Rachel, but he'll have another chance to find his person as the Bachelor. Zach's selection as the lead for season 27 was first leaked (opens in new tab) by Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve, who's been supplying info about his contestants, dates and filming locations.

Zach's journey will undoubtedly be filled with a lot of drama because, well, that's what this franchise does. We'll have to wait and see if the show introduces any new twists or concepts. At the very least, there's sure to be at least one woman who's not there for the right reasons. And let's hope for another sighting of his celebrity uncle, Patrick Warburton (aka Puddy from Seinfeld).

The Bachelor season 27 will be hosted again by Jesse Palmer, a former NFL quarterback and the lead of The Bachelor season 5.

Here's everything we know about The Bachelor 2023 so far.

ABC has set the The Bachelor 2023 premiere date for Monday, January 23 on ABC. As usual, episodes of The Bachelor will run from two hours, from 8 to 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Who is The Bachelor Zach Shallcross?

Zach Shallcross is a 26-year-old tech executive originally from Anaheim Hills, California who is now living in Austin, Texas.

He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19, which featured two leads for the first time ever: Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. Zach was one of Rachel's contestants and received the first date card. They had a strong connection and he made it to the final three, but self-eliminated after an awkward fantasy suite date.

(Image credit: ABC)

Rachel admitted, "I was trying to find that missing piece for me. I did think if we spent the night talking I could find it."

In response, Zach said, "I did really love you. I saw a future with you. But I need to go."

During the Bachelorette After the Final Rose special, Zach was announced as the next Bachelor. He also met five contestants live on stage.

In his ABC bio, Zach is described as "an old-fashioned romantic" who "loves his mama, his dogs and football but promises he has more love to go around! He's charismatic, personable and has a huge heart that he is so ready to share forever with the right woman."

His perfect woman is "compassionate, kind and ready for romance because Zach is excited to lay it on thick."

The Bachelor season 27 cast

In September, a few days after Zach was announced as The Bachelor, ABC revealed the potential cast of season 27. However, their social media post is no longer active.

We know at least five of the women, as they met Zach during After the Final Rose. They are:

Bailey Brown, 27, recruiter from Los Angeles

Christina Mandrell, 26, event planner from Nashville

Catherine "Cat" Wong, 27, model from New York City

Brianna Thorbourne, 24, coordinator from New York City

Brooklyn Willie, 25, from Mineola, Texas

Brianna received the first impression rose.

Stay tuned for the official list of Bachelor 2023 contestants.

(Image credit: ABC)

The Bachelor 2023 filming locations

Last year's Bachelor season 26 (Clayton Echard) was the first to return to the Los Angeles mansion where almost all previous installments of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have filmed for the first few weeks. The pandemic had resulted in "bubble" seasons for Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams, Matt James and Katie Thurston.

Zach's season also started out at the famous Villa de La Vina mansion in Agoura Hills, California.

Spoiler photos and Reality Steve have indicated that the show will travel to the Bahamas, London, Estonia, Hungary and Thailand.

The Bachelor 2023 spoilers

As usual, Reality Steve (opens in new tab) already has The Bachelor spoilers for Zach's season through the final three.

The season begins with 30 women and Steve reports that one woman is eliminated even before the first rose ceremony.

But let's get to the good stuff: the final four contestants who get hometown dates. Reality Steve has their names and in a few cases, photos and video:

Gabriella Elnicki in Vermont

Ariel Frenkel in New York City (opens in new tab)

Charity Lawson in Columbus, Georgia

Kaity Biggar in Austin, Texas (opens in new tab)

According to Steve, Charity is eliminated after hometowns. Fantasy suites take place in Thailand. Once Steve has spoilers for the last two and final rose, we'll update this section.