How to watch Sex Lives of College Girls season 2 — release date and time

School is back in session when you watch Sex Lives of College Girls season 2. The HBO Max comedy co-created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble returns with more academic and romantic adventures for the four freshman suitemates at fictional Essex College.

Sex Lives of College Girls season 2 release date and time Sex Lives of College Girls season 2 premieres with two episodes Thursday, Nov. 17 at 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max (opens in new tab).

Sex Lives of College Girls season 2 picks up where the first season left off. Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) has lost her scholarship after getting caught cheating and is struggling to find a way to pay tuition. After quitting humor mag The Catallun due to sexual harassment, Bela (Amrit Kaur) attempts to launch an all-female alternative. She's also having flirty banter with Eric (Mekki Leeper).

With soccer season over, Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) is exploring her identity apart from the sport, as well as a possible relationship with Canaan (Chris Meyer). As for Leighton (Reneé Rapp), she may have finally come out to Kimberly but is she ready to fully emerge from the closet?

Here are all the details you need to stream Sex Lives of College Girls season 2. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch Sex Lives of College Girls season 2 in the U.S.

This season consists of 10 episodes. Aside from the first two, the rest will drop weekly on Thursdays.

If you haven't signed up for HBO Max, what are you waiting for?

(opens in new tab) HBO Max (opens in new tab) offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Succession, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

How to watch Sex Lives of College Girls season 2 in Canada

While Canadians don't have access to HBO Max, they can still Sex Lives of College Girls season 2 on Crave (opens in new tab), the usual source for HBO shows in Canada.

The streaming service has a seven-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

How to watch Sex Lives of College Girls season 2 in the UK

Brits also don't get HBO or HBO Max, but some HBO and HBO Max shows are shown on Sky TV (opens in new tab) channels. However, it doesn't seem that Sex Lives of College Girls season 2 will be one of them.

Sky TV packages (opens in new tab) start at just £25 per month.

Travelers who are abroad and want to access all their paid streaming services can look into the best VPN services, such as Express VPN.

How to watch Sex Lives of College Girls season 2 in Australia

Aussies can stream Sex Lives of College Girls season 2 on Binge (opens in new tab). Episodes will likely drop the day after the U.S. airing.