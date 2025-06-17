I just picked my summer binge watch — and Hulu has all 128 episodes of 'Dawson's Creek'

This week sees the premiere of the latest project from Kevin Williamson, the screenwriter-director of such popular TV shows as "The Vampire Diaries," "The Following" and "Tell Me a Story" and '90s horror movie favorites like "I Know What You Did Last Summer," "The Faculty" and the "Scream" franchise.

But with its coastal setting (Wilmington, North Carolina, and yes, that's a hint) and family-focused melodrama (this one's about a once-mighty fishing dynasty fighting to stay on top), the TV icon's new series "The Waterfront" — set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, June 19 — is reminding us of another great Williamson title from way back when: "Dawson's Creek."

Across six seasons, the late '90s classic chronicles the lives and relationships of the titular Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek) and his close-knit group of friends in a waterfront New England town, beginning in high school and continuing into college.

With 128 hourlong episodes of saucy storylines and witty humor, coming-of-age character-building and one of TV's best love triangles, "Dawson's Creek" is a great summertime binge — here's why you should add it to your warm-weather watch list.

What is 'Dawson's Creek' about?

Long before there was "The Summer I Turned Pretty," "Outer Banks" or "Euphoria", there was "Dawson's Creek,' the seminal '90s teen soap.

The Kevin Williamson-created WB drama, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2003, focused on four teenagers navigating adolescence and the challenges of growing up in the fictional New England town of Capeside, Massachusetts: aspiring filmmaker Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek), sarcastic tomboy Joey Potter (Katie Holmes), charming slacker Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson) and new girl in town Jen Lindley (Michelle Williams).

Couplings between the core four — particularly the angst-filled, ongoing love triangle between Dawson, Joey and Pacey — as well as latter additions like Jack McPhee (Kerr Smith) and Audrey Liddell (Busy Philipps), provide the bulk of the show's romantic messiness, but there's plenty of family drama, too, from an infidelity that rocks the Leery household to the legal issues of Joey's imprisoned dad.

Why you should you stream 128 episodes of 'Dawson's Creek' on Hulu

Though it paved the way for countless teen dramas over the decades, "Dawson's Creek" differed from previous youth-focused programming thanks to both the provocative storylines and thoughtful writing it afforded its young characters.

Over the course of 128 episodes, Dawson and the rest of the precocious, preternaturally articulate Capeside kiddos dealt with love and loss, divorce and depression, addiction and attraction — topics that were usually reserved for adult shows only.

And whether you're revisiting the "Creek" or watching it for the first time — all six seasons are available to stream on both Hulu and Disney Plus, BTW — there's a quaint thrill is seeing the early days of not only Kevin Williamson's TV work but also the acting careers of now-staples like Joshua Jackson (currently the star and executive producer of "Doctor Odyssey"), Katie Holmes (who recently popped up on season 2 of Peacock's "Poker Face") and Michelle Williams (excellent in Hulu's limited series "Dying for Sex").

Altogether, "Dawson's Creek" is a nostalgic, engrossing watch, one packed with enough break-ups and make-ups, relatable characters and groundbreaking storylines to last you until Labor Day.

