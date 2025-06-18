A ‘Land of the Lost’ reboot is officially in the works at Netflix
The original 1970s series followed the Marshall family as they navigate a prehistoric-like alternate universe inhabited by dinosaurs
In the latest "everything is getting a reboot" news, "Land of the Lost" — the throwback sci-fi adventure series that ran for three seasons on NBC from 1974 to 1976 — is getting a modern-day remake.
Deadline reports that Netflix has closed a deal with Legendary Television to make a spruced-up version of the show for streaming.
Like the O.G. series, which was created by Sid and Marty Krofft, the Netflix reboot will reportedly center on the Marshall family. Scientist-father Rick (portrayed in the original by Spencer Milligan) and his two children, Will and Holly (Wesley Eure and Kathy Coleman, respectively), accidentally go through a dimensional portal and find themselves stranded in an alternative universe inhabited by dinosaurs, a primate-like people called Pakuni, and reptilian humanoids called Sleestak.
The '70s series utilized both live-action acting as well as stop-motion animation to portray the mysterious land as well as its exotic inhabitants.
The Netflix remake will be produced by Sid and Marty Krofft, as well as Marty’s daughter Deanna Krofft Pope. As the project is reportedly still in the early stages, the streamer has not announced which actors will be portraying the Marshall clan, nor when fans of the cult-status sci-fi favorite could expect the new "Land of the Lost" project to drop on the platform.
This isn't the first 'Land of the Lost' reboot
Speaking of, if you're having a bit of dinosaur déjà vu, you'd be forgiven: "Land of the Lost" was previously remade in 1991, running for two seasons on ABC and starring Timothy Bottoms, Jennifer Drugan and Robert Gavin as the renamed-Porter family.
And the original series was also given the big-screen treatment in 2009 in an adult-focused parody feature directed by Brad Silberling and starring Will Ferrell, Danny McBride, Anna Friel and Jorma Taccone.
The '09 flick, which was produced by the Krofft brother, was widely panned. It has a dismal 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and won a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel.
Here's hoping Netflix has a bit more luck with their own "Land of the Lost" take — the streamer historically has had quite a bit of success in rebooting and remaking time-honored pop-culture properties, from "The Karate Kid" (see: six seasons of "Cobra Kai") to "The Addams Family" (the smash-hit "Wednesday," now in its second season). The streaming juggernaut is also currently filming a reboot of another classic TV series, "Little House on the Prairie."
Tom's Guide will keep you updated on all things related to Netflix's "Land of the Lost," including casting intel, plot points, release-date news and more.
