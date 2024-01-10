How to watch Run the Burbs season 3 online — stream from anywhere

If there's one thing the Phams enjoy more than busting stereotypes it's an adventure, but carving out opportunities for quality time together is proving difficult now that Andrew's landed the community development coordinator gig and Camille's scored a weekly segment on national television.

Run the Burbs season 3 airs on CBC from Tuesday, January 9 in Canada — and Canadians abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Run the Burbs season 3: free streams, TV channel, start time ► Canada date and time: Run the Burbs season 3 airs on CBC at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesdays (starting Jan. 9).

• FREE — CBC Gem (CA)

• U.S. — Watch on Hulu

At least they've still got their roaring sex life. Then again, the presence of Ramesh, Camille's loveable but ever so slightly overbearing father, should put that to bed.

It turns out that juggling a pair of teenagers, two burgeoning careers and a roll call of roving parents is about as difficult as it sounds, and despite Andrew's best efforts, Phamily time may need to evolve to fit everyone's schedules, rather than the other way around.

Khia's plate is full to bursting with her job at Bubble Bae and fast-approaching graduation, while Leo's adorable mustache is a sign of hairier things ahead. Nothing that a Pham family outing to Cottage Country can't fix!

Read our guide below for how to watch Run the Burbs season 3 online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch Run the Burbs season 3 for FREE

How to watch Run the Burbs season 3 for FREE on CBC Gem

Run the Burbs season 3 premiered on Tuesday, January 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBC. Subsequent instalments will air at the same time each week. Every episode will also be available to stream through CBC's FREE on-demand service, CBC Gem. CBC Gem is available for free, supported by ads, but users can instead opt for the premium tier (giving you ad-free content in full HD) that'll set you back $4.99 a month after the free trial. Traveling outside Canada? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch Run the Burbs season 3 live or on-demand by downloading a handy tool called a VPN.

Watch Run the Burbs season 3 from anywhere

How to watch Run the Burbs season 3 online from anywhere with a VPN

Currently off traveling in a country where CBC isn’t available? With the right VPN (Virtual private network), you can continue to access your usual platforms and watch your favorite shows online no matter where in the world you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a Canadian service, you'd select Canada from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to CBC Gem and stream new episodes of Run the Burbs online.

Can you watch Run the Burbs season 3 online in the U.S.?

Hulu picked up the rights to Run the Burbs in December, but at the time of writing there's no word on when season 3 will come out in the U.S..

In the meantime, you could always catch up on the first two seasons of the show, which are available to stream on-demand via the platform.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own, or, if you have an eye for a bargain, you can snag the Disney Plus bundle, which includes Hulu and ESPN Plus, for just $14.99 a month (with ads).

Traveling outside the U.S. right now? You can access Hulu from anywhere with a VPN.

Can you watch Run the Burbs in the U.K. or Australia?

As of yet, no plans have been announced to release Run the Burbs in the U.K. or Australia.

For now, anybody currently abroad from the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend ExpressVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Everything to know about Run the Burbs season 3

Run the Burbs season 3 trailer

Run the Burbs season 3 cast

Andrew Phung as Andrew Pham

Rakhee Morzaria as Camille Pham

Zoriah Wong as Khia Pham

Roman Pesino as Leo Pham

Ali Hassan as Ramesh, Camille's father

Julie Nolke as Sam, Camille's best friend

Jonathan Langdon as Hudson, a neighbor of the Phams

Simone Miller as Mannix, Hudson's daughter

Chris Locke as Sebastian, a neighbor of the Phams

Samantha Wan as Cathy, the owner of Bubble Bae

Gavin Crawford as Bob, Andrew's nemesis and public servant

Sharjil Rasool as Nikhil, Camille's cousin

Kimberly Ann Truong as Andrew's sister

Pierre Duong as Danh, Andrew's father

Christine Nguyen as Linh, Andrew's mother