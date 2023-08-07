How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere — plus opening weekend fixtures and more

The Premier League 23/24 season is almost here. In little more than a week, the biggest soccer league in the world will return for what is shaping up to be another seriously exciting season.

Can Man City retain their title and win a record-setting fourth PL trophy in a row, or will Arsenal, Man Utd or a revitalized Liverpool mount a challenge to Pep Guardiola’s dominance? This will be far from the only storyline worth following this season: ahead of us is another nine months of sporting drama the likes of which only the Premier League can provide.

If you're raring to get stuck into the EPL then you're in the right place, because we're here to show you how to watch Premier League live streams of every single game. And don't worry if you're on holiday right now — because you can watch it all from anywhere with a VPN.

This year’s Premier League title race really could be one for the ages. Not only will Man City be fighting to set a record for the most consecutive PL trophies ever after winning the last three in a row (a feat only rivals Man Utd have ever achieved before), but last year’s runner-up Arsenal have strengthed with the £100m capture of Declan Rice. Plus, Man Utd’s progress under Erik ten Hag is expected to continue, and Liverpool have responded to missing out on the Champions League spots last season by finally signing some midfielders! Expect all four of these top teams to fight fiercely for the most coveted prize in English domestic football.

Plus, both Chelsea and Tottenham enter new eras under new managers, while, last season’s disrupters Newcastle will hope to continue their rise up the table. Of course, you can’t write off the likes of Aston Villa and Brighton, who are similarly hoping to break up the established elite by mounting a serious charge on the top four themselves.

Of course, the drama won’t just be at the top of the table, the Premier League relegation fight will be as fierce as ever. Everton survived last season on the final day, so will hope for a more comfortable camp again this time around. And the league’s newcomers, Burnley, Sheffield Utd and Luton Town, will need to prove themselves capable of competing at this high level of soccer. Don’t be surprised if there’s a twist in this tale, nobody saw Leicester’s drop into the Championship coming last season, could another seemingly comfortable PL side also tumble down the table? You’ll have to watch all the EPL action to find out.

And the good news is that you can watch all the Premier League opening weekend matches from anywhere — because every game is being live-streamed somewhere in the world. So read on to find out how and where to watch the Premier League 23/24 season, wherever you are.

How to watch every Premier League game

How to watch Premier League live streams of every game

(Image credit: Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

Every Premier League 23/24 game will be streamed live online somewhere in the world. The trick is in finding out where.

In the U.K., for example, only 200 of the 380 matches will be broadcast live — but in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, soccer fans can watch every single one of them (sorry, Brits).

That's good news wherever you are, because a VPN — or virtual private network — will let you tune into U.S. coverage from anywhere on the planet. And the same goes for every other country. So, if you're an American on vacation in the U.K., you'll be able to use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live on your usual services.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

How to watch Premier League live streams with a VPN

If you're not in your home country during the Premier League 23/24 season and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your home location — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already pay for. It's all totally legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN ; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Premier league live streams by country

How to watch Premier League live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch all 380 games of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign via NBC Sports. The games will be spread between NBC, the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), CNBC, USA and the Peacock streaming service, as well as being available on the NBCSports.com website. We'll include full details of which one you need for each game in our fixture listings below.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts from $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC and NBCSN. But best of all, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month, making it a great way to watch all the Premier League action.

Fubo.TV is another option. A Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including NBC and NBCSN, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

To watch the Premier League on Peacock, you'll need either a Peacock Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or ad-free Premium Plus ($9.99/month) account

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Premier League live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Premier League live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians are just as lucky as their southern neighbors because they can watch every Premier League live stream on Fubo.

A subscription starts at CAN$24.99 per month for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, an annual plan costs CAN$199, which means you'll pay around CAN$16 each month.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch Premier League live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, it's not possible to watch every EPL game live in the U.K. due to blackout laws — but as with last season, a total of 200 games will be streamed live across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Prime Video.

Sky Sports has the majority of them, with 128 live games set to be broadcast across the season. If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV. And of course that will also give you Sky Sports F1, Cricket, Golf and more.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now streaming service. Access to Sports channels for 24 hours costs £11.99 or you can get a whole month of Now Sports for £34.99. Now is a great option if you just want to watch a single match, or a particular part of the season like the final few weeks.

BT Sport has re-branded over the summer and is now TNT Sports. It will be showing 52 games in the 23/24 Premier League season. You can add TNT Sports to your pre-existing TV package with Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media, or you can access it by subscribing to Discovery Plus Premium which costs a hefty £29 a month.

Finally, 20 games will be shown on Prime Video, which is handy if you already have an Amazon Prime subscription. And as always, highlights will also be available on the BBC's Match of the Day show, available free-to-air via the BBC iPlayer.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Premier League live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch all 380 Premier League 21/22 live streams on Optus Sport, which can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV and Fetch TV.

Prices went up last year but there's been no indication of a further price hike this summer, so Optus Sport continues to cost $24.99 AUD per month. Or, an Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year, if you want to watch the whole season.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Premier League live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Once again, New Zealanders get access to all 380 Premier League live streams this season via a single service — in this case, Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Premier League schedule/TV

Premier League 23/24: Full schedule and TV listings for Week 1

(Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Game Date ET PT BST US TV UK TV Burnley vs Man City Fri Aug 11 3:00PM 12:00PM 8:00PM USA Sky Arsenal vs Nottm Forest Sat Aug 12 7:30AM 4:30AM 12:30PM Peacock TNT Sheffield Utd vs Crystal Palace Sat Aug 12 10:00AM 7:00AM 3:00PM Peacock N/A Bournemouth vs West Ham Sat Aug 12 10:00AM 7:00AM 3:00PM Peacock N/A Brighton vs Luton Town Sat Aug 12 10:00AM 7:00AM 3:00PM Peacock N/A Everton vs Fulham Sat Aug 12 10:00AM 7:00AM 3:00PM Peacock N/A Newcastle vs Aston Villa Sat Aug 12 12:30PM 9:30AM 5:30PM Peacock/NBC Sky Brentford vs Tottenham Sun Aug 13 9:00AM 6:00AM 2:00PM Peacock Sky Chelsea vs Liverpool Sun Aug 13 11:30AM 8:30AM 4:30PM Peacock Sky Man Utd vs Wolves Mon Aug 14 3:00PM 12:00PM 8:00PM USA Sky

Premier League table

Premier League 23/24: League table as of Aug. 4

