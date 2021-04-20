How to watch Married at First Sight: Unmatchables online without cable

Married at First Sight Unmatchables start time, channel Married at First Sight Unmatchables premieres Wednesday, April 21 at 10 p.m. ET.

It's on Lifetime, but you don't need cable to watch.

Unlucky singles get another shot at love when you watch Married at First Sight: Unmatchables online, even if you don't have cable. The new spinoff of Married at First Sight works to match 16 applicants from previous seasons, with guidance and advice from Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles.

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables draws from the pool of more than 65,000 people who've applied to be on the relationship reality TV show over the years (Married at First Sight season 12 is currently airing). In that time, the experts have come across quite a few memorable diamonds in the rough who aren't marriage material ... yet.

The best cheap TV deals right now

What to watch: New TV shows airing this month

The Bachelor 2021: Matt James, cast and more

But now, the experts will try to turn 16 former applicants from the Atlanta area who were deemed "unmatchable" into eight potential new couples. In each episode, Roberson and Coles will mentor two singles through physical and personal transformations and then set them up on a date to see if sparks fly.

The Unmatchables include a woman who hasn't kissed anyone in over a decade, a neat freak, a man with four broken engagements and a bondage enthusiast.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Married at First Sight: Unmatchables online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Married at First Sight season 12 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Lifetime isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss Married at First Sight: Unmatchables. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch Married at First Sight: Unmatchables in the US

American viewers can watch Married at First Sight: Unmatchables premiere Wednesday, April 21 at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime, if you have a cable or satellite package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch MAFS Unmatchables online via several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV and Philo.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV is slashing $10 off for the first month, so you can get live TV for a jaw-dropping low price. Both the Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages includes Lifetime in their channel lineups. Other networks vary between them, including ESPN, AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Lifetime, AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

How to watch Married at First Sight: Unmatchables in Canada

Good news for Canadians — they can watch Married at First Sight: Unmatchables on Lifetime Canada on the same day as American fans, if they get the channel with their cable package.

How to watch Married at First Sight: Unmatchables in the UK

Unfortunately for Brits, it doesn't look like Married at First Sight: Unmatchables is airing on any UK channels. If you don't want to miss out on all the wedding drama, check out ExpressVPN to use the streaming services you already pay for.

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables cast members

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables features two longtime experts from the flagship series: marriage counselor Calvin Roberson and relationship expert Dr. Viviana Coles

The cast includes 16 former applicants, all from the Atlanta area. They are:

WOMEN

Ashli, 32

Ashli hasn't kissed a man in 11 years and hates the idea of being intimate. This Pastor's daughter must overcome her co-dependency issues with her roommate because they make it difficult for any man to get close, along with her bad gas.

Danielle, 29

A true conspiracy theorist, Danielle believes the earth is flat and monogamy is a scam. Her eye is always wandering for the next best thing, making it hard for any man to take her seriously. She seems to be super open and would welcome multiple husbands in her marriage - or - is it all a sham?

Evan-Nicole, 24

Successful hairdresser Evan-Nicole is a boss in business and "bossy" in relationships. Her impatience leads to her interrogating men on the first date. She even facetimes and eats full meals on the toilet to save time. She needs a serious lesson in manners...especially "bathroom" etiquette.

Gabrielle, 27

Gabrielle has never been on a date that didn't take place over text. Although she has a great sense of humor over virtual conversation, she can be brutally judgmental in person. The experts will try to help her become more vulnerable so she can turn her "text-ationships" into real-ationships.

Megan, 27

Megan comes as a combo deal with the only foods she eats, chicken nuggets and mac and cheese. This junk foodie is counting on the experts to help break down her walls and work on her trust issues so she can find a man that can keep up with her competitive nature.

Renise, 33

Renise loves wizards, magic, and... sex bondage. A relationship is not fun unless she's getting spanked while reading a fantasy novel. She has strong requirements on sex, politics, and literature - and if they don't hit the mark on the first date... Presto Chango...on to the next act!

Stephanie, 39

Stephanie is in search of a husband that will provide and pay for the upkeep of her appearance and expensive lifestyle. Although single for over a decade, she has no idea why it's so hard for a man to treat her like the princess she believes she is.

MEN

Brandon, 34

Brandon lives a double life, but his alter-ego "Legend" seems to be doing most of the living. His club promoting, party all day lifestyle doesn't leave time for him to pursue any meaningful relationships. He needs the experts' help to decide which life will get him the love he wants.

Caleb, 26

Caleb values looks over love... his own looks. He doesn't believe in conversation because according to him, all he needs is a smile to get a date. The experts will have to help Caleb look past the physical and work on his communication skills before falling in love.

Chaz, 30

Chaz is an ICU nurse who is successful at caring for people but fails when it comes to digging deep in matters of the heart. Chaz is a serial dater with superficial tendencies. He settles into any relationship as long as they look good next to him but fails at trying to get to know them on an intimate level...until it's too late.

Clyde, 30

Known by his friends as a "clean freak," Clyde is looking for a woman whose house is so clean, you can eat off their floor. He may be a lovable dork, but his obsessive nature scares away any potential of living with a woman.

Ervin, 37

With four broken engagements under his belt, Ervin is a true Runaway Groom. At first signs of trouble, he cuts and runs. This fitness trainer is so obsessed with a healthy lifestyle, he fails to see that his dating habits are the opposite of healthy.

Frank, 29

Always thinking ten steps ahead, Frank fails to live in the moment. Afraid of being judged by others, Frank overthinks everything when it comes to relationships. This "textbook only child" worries more about satisfying his parents' standards than his own.

Niraj, 29

Niraj is a mechanical engineer consultant who is as rigid as the robots he works on. Women are just numerical variables in one large mathematical equation. Although Niraj is a bachelor of over 15 years, this know-it-all believes he knows exactly who's the perfect woman that's right for him.

Sam, 29

Sam is as confused about his wardrobe and career path as he is his dating. Sam's wild styles and mood change so frequently, it's hard to take grip of his true goals and personality. Sam may think he's the "life of the party," but he may be seen as "too much to handle" to potential husbands.

Xavius, 25

Xavius is a funeral director in training that prefers the company of dead people. His regimented lifestyle and preference towards the looks and scent of a woman have him blinded from any potential relationships. He needs the experts to help him relax and smell the roses instead of smelling his dates.