How to watch Luca on Disney Plus: Pixar movie release date, start time

Luca details and more Release date: Friday, June 18 at 3 a.m. ET (Disney Plus)

Voice Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Marco Barricelli, Saverio Raimondo, Maya Rudolph, Jim Gaffigan

Director: Enrico Casarosa

Run-time: 1 hr 35 min

Age rating: PG

Get a dose of summer fun when you watch Luca on Disney Plus, starting this week. The new Pixar movie is all about growing up, exploring the world and making deep friendships. And as with most Pixar films, expect a heartwarming story and some tears to flow.

The animated movie is set on the Italian Riviera, where a 13-year-old sea creature named Luca (Jacob Tremblay) lives off the coast. He can take human form on land, though his protective have forbidden him to visit because the locals have labeled his kind as monsters. Luca can't contain his curiosity, though, and after encouragement from new friend Alberto, the two boys head off on an adventure through the town of Portorosso.

Luca and Alberto wind up befriending a village girl, Giuilia (Emma Berman), and entering the town triathlon. But they have to be very careful, because the residents of Portorosso have killed sea monsters before and even a drop of water could reveal their true identities.

Luca begins streaming Friday, June 18 at 3 a.m. ET on Disney Plus.

It is free to watch for all Disney Plus subscribers, since it is not a Premier Access title (which would require an additional fee).

How to watch Luca internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Luca trailer

The Luca trailer starts with the titular sea creature trying to psych himself up to emerge onto the surface. After he fails, Alberto leads the way and essentially dares Luca to follow him.

Once on land, they take the form of teen boys and begin exploring the town, where they are dazzled by a cherry red Vespa scooter. Boys and their toys, right?