Live stream LSU vs. Oklahoma: How to watch the Peach Bowl

Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers have been at the top of the college football heap for most of the 2019 season. But if top-ranked Tigers are going to claim a national championship this season, they're going to have to win today's college football playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl. But with the Oklahoma Sooners and Heisman Trophy runner-up Jalen Hurts on the opposing sideline, that's no easy task.

The LSU vs. Oklahoma playoff semifinal figures to be a tight contest all college football fans are going to want to watch. But even if you're nowhere near a TV when the Peach Bowl gets underway today (Dec. 28), you've still got plenty of ways to live stream the LSU vs. Oklahoma game.

Here's what you need to know about LSU vs. Oklahoma, including live stream options and how to use a VPN if you're out of the country when the big game kicks off.

When can I watch the LSU vs. Oklahoma game?

The college football playoff semifinal with LSU and Oklahoma kicks off 4 p.m. ET today (Dec. 28). ESPN will broadcast the game as well as the second semifinal between Ohio State and Clemson, which follows after this game. (The winners of those two games face off in the national title game on Jan. 13.)

While the main feed of the game is on ESPN, the sports network's other channels are airing LSU vs. Oklahoma from different angles. On ESPN2, you can watch the Command Center feed, which features up to four different vantage points during the broadcast. ESPNU features a Game Film-style broadcast with analysts breaking down the action on a telestrator in real time. ESPNews carries an above-the-field Skycast view, which shows the LSU vs. Oklahoma game from behind the offensive line. And if you tune into the SEC Network, you can get the LSU radio feed over ESPN's broadcast.

In the UK, BT Sports' ESPN channel picks up the LSU vs. Oklahoma game, where it will kick off at 9 p.m. GMT.

How can I use a VPN to watch the LSU vs. Oklahoma live stream?

Are you out of the country when the college football playoff semifinals are on? Don't worry — a virtual private network, or VPN, can give you access to the same streaming services you enjoy at home by disguising from where you're surfing the web.

How can I live stream the LSU vs. Oklahoma game?

ESPN's broadcast appears on the company's website, along with all the other alternative feeds. You can also watch LSU vs. Oklahoma on a mobile device with the ESPN app (Android, iOS).

One catch, though: you'll need to login with the password info for your cable or satellite TV provider. If you don't have cable, you're locked out of ESPN's streaming options.

How can I live stream the LSU vs. Oklahoma game without cable?

If you've cut the cord on cable, give a subscription streaming service a try. ESPN is included in the lowest-priced tiers of most services, so it's easy to find one that will let you live stream all of the college football playoffs. (The exception is Fubo.TV, which doesn't include ESPN in its package of channels.)

Here are your best streaming options for the LSU vs. Oklahoma game.

