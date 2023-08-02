How to watch Lollapalooza 2023 live stream online: See Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and more

Music's biggest stars will hit the stage when you watch the Lollapalooza 2023 live stream online. This year's headliners include Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Ray, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The 1975.

Lollapalooza 2023 dates and times Lollapalooza 2023 will stream on Hulu starting Thursday (Aug. 3) at 2:05 p.m. ET / 11:01 a.m. PT.

This year's festival will offer more than 170 acts performing across eight stages over four days. And for music lovers who can't attend Lollapalooza 2023 in person at Chicago's Grant Park, Hulu is exclusively live-streaming select performances on two different channels.

While the festival is as star-studded as ever, a few performers are particularly notable. Karol G is the first female Latin performer to headline Lollapalooza. The Korean pop group Tomorrow X Together (aka TXT) is also a first-time headliner.

Other major acts include Carly Rae Jepsen, Alex G, Maggie Rogers, Pusha T, Sylvan Esso and Lil Yachty. Scroll down for the full schedule.

Here's everything you need to watch Lollapalooza 2023 live streams online.

How to watch Lollapalooza 2023 livestreams for free

Lollapalooza 2023 is streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Live streams begin Thursday (Aug. 3) at 2:05 p.m. ET / 11:01 a.m. PT. Final performances set for Sunday (Aug. 6) at 11 p.m ET / 8 p.m. PT.

Select performances stream on two channels Friday through Sunday.

Hulu offers a 30-day free trial for new and eligible returning subscribers. So, if you can nab one, you can watch Lollapalooza 2023 live streams this weekend for free!

How to watch Lollapalooza 2023 livestreams in Canada, the UK and Australia

Hulu is only available in the U.S. Fans in the UK, Canada, Australia and other international regions will need one of the best VPN services to access Lollapalooza 2023 livestreams.

Lollapalooza 2023 livestream schedule

Hulu is livestreaming Lollapalooza 2023 on two channels over four days. Here is the streaming schedule (all times Eastern Time):

Thursday, Aug. 3

Channel 1

2:05 PM - Bad Neighbors

3:00 PM - Matt Maltese

3:55 PM - Disco Lines

5:00 PM - Lovejoy

6:05 PM - Newjeans

6:55 PM - Rema

9:00 PM - Dom Dolla

9:45 PM - Billie Eilish

11:00 PM - Diplo

Channel 2

2:05 PM - Carola

4:00 PM - Joy Oladokun

5:05 PM - J. Worra

5:30 PM - Acraze

6:40 PM - Sofi Tukker

7:45 PM - Portugal. The Man

8:45 PM - Lainey Wilson

9:40 PM - Karol G

Friday, Aug. 4

Channel 1

2:05 PM - Hairitage

2:45 PM - Band-Maid

3:50 PM - Ray Volpe

4:40 PM - Sudan Archives

5:40 PM - Peach Pit

7:45 PM - Tems

8:50 PM - Diesel

9:55 PM - Fred Again..

11:00 PM - The 1975

Channel 2

2:05 PM - Skizzy Mars

3:00 PM - Sincere Engineer

3:50 PM - Blanke

4:40 PM - Ekkstacy

5:30 PM - Emo Nite

6:35 PM - Big Wild

7:40 PM - Armnhmr

8:45 PM - Jessie Reyez

9:45 PM - Svdden Death

10:45 PM - Subtronics

Saturday, Aug. 5

Channel 1

2:05 PM - Pardyalone

2:50 PM - Zack Fox

3:50 PM - Knock2

4:35 PM - Thee Sacred Souls

5:40 PM - The Knocks

6:40 PM - The Revivalists

7:45 PM - Maggie Rogers

8:45 PM - Meduza

9:45 PM - Pusha T

10:45 PM - Odesza

Channel 2

2:05 PM - Hoosh

2:55 PM - Bonnie x Clyde

3:45 PM - Tom Odell

4:50 PM - Motherfolk

5:45 PM - AC Slater

6:45 PM - Sylvan Esso

7:45 PM - J.I.D

8:45 PM - Yung Gravy

9:50 PM - Nora En Pure

10:30 PM - Tomorrow x Together

Sunday, Aug. 6

Channel 1

2:05 PM - Ingrid Andress

2:50 - Upsahl

3:40 PM - Dehd

4:45 PM - Matroda

5:30 PM - Mt. Joy

6:35 PM - Magdalena Bay

7:30 PM - A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

8:30 PM - The Backseat Lovers

9:45 PM - Louis the Child