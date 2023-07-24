Spotify reportedly set for a price hike — here’s how much more you’ll pay

It sounds like a Spotify Premium price hike is on the way, and this time subscribers in the U.S. won’t be fortunate enough to escape the increase either. After more than a decade of consistent pricing, the music streaming service is reportedly set to raise the monthly fee of its most-popular individual plan in the U.S. for the first time ever.

While Spotify has yet to confirm this news, the initial report comes via The Wall Street Journal , so it seems only a matter of time before the details are concrete. The report suggests that the price hike could be introduced as early as this week and will see an individual Spotify Premium subscription increase from its current price of $9.99 per month to $10.99 per month, that’s an extra $1 each month.

As there’s no official confirmation of this price hike just yet, Spotify hasn’t commented on the exact reasons that subscribers will be forced to pay more just yet. Although, it's a fair bet that an increase in licensing costs will be at least partially to blame. And based on comments made earlier this year by Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, it does seem that a price increase really has been just a matter of time.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that Spotify has increased its prices. The service announced a range of price hikes back in 2021, but subscribers in the U.S. were only faced with an increase to the Family Plan, which lept from $14.99 a month to $15.99. However, this time round it's individual subscribers who will feel the sting not just users on more-expensive multi-account plans.

Spotify is far from alone when it comes to raising prices. Apple increased the cost of Apple Music last year, while both Amazon Music and Tidal confirmed price hikes of their own earlier this month. Spotify seemingly held out as long as possible, but it appears to the world's biggest music streamer will shortly join its competitors by announcing its own price hike.

If this report of an impending Spotify price hike has you considering canceling or switching over to a rival platform be sure to check out our complete guide to Apple Music vs Spotify for a comprehensive comparison between the two popular options. And we also have a roundup of the best music streaming services which covers all the major players in this increasingly expensive market.