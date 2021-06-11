How to watch Loki episode 2: release time, schedule and more

Loki Episode 2 details and more Episode 2 release date: Wednesday, June 15 (3 a.m. ET)

Next episodes: Wednesdays at (3 a.m. ET)

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku

Showrunner: Michael Waldron

Director: Kate Herron

Episodes: 6

We need to watch Loki episode 2 and we need it now. Well not all of us, I actually saw it for his spoiler-free Loki episode 1 + 2 review, and raved about both episodes — as well as the conclusion of the second. Seriously, folks. You're going to want to do your very best to avoid spoilers on this one. It's that damn big. But, yeah, Loki is breaking the schedule rules for Marvel and Disney Plus, dropping on Wednesdays, and not Fridays. Just like Loki to disrespect the timeline.

Disney Plus has a serious winner on its hands with the Loki TV series. Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson hold down the show so far as terrific leads, while Wunmi Mosaku is impressing as Hunter B-15. So far, the series has just set up a lot of magic, with Loki time-travelling and finding himself arrested by the time cops.

In episode 1, Hiddleston hit all the right marks for emotional resonance. Humor at his situation, and grief over deaths he wasn't aware of. That's right, this is the Loki from Avengers, who doesn't know what's going to happen to the people of Asgard, as well as his own mother. He's a Variant.

What is a variant, you ask? Well, this is the Loki who got his hands on the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, and disappeared through a dark cloud of smoke. Since then, he's been apparently a very naughty god (surprise surprise), upsetting the timelines.

This bad behavior brings him to the Time Variance Authority, which tries to keep order in the many timelines.

How to watch Loki on Disney Plus

Loki's looking hard to catch, jumping around timelines, but you can find this show exclusively on Disney Plus.

The second episode hits Wednesday, June 16 at 3 a.m. ET, and subsequent episodes will follow at that same time every Wednesday.

How to watch Loki internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

Loki episodes schedule

The good news is that Loki episodes are long. A tweet from Discussing Film’s Diego Andaluz revealed that they're almost at an hour a piece: episode 1 is 51 minutes and episode 2 is 54 minutes. Of course, if they're anything like the WandaVision and Falcon and Winter, that's going to include 10 minutes or so of credits.

The bad news? We're only getting 6 episodes in total. If the first two episodes are about average for the season, expect the total run time to go around 5 hours and 15 minutes.