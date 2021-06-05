Loki TV series characters explained

Ready for the Loki TV series, but a bit confused by the strange new situation our anti-hero has found himself in? Or wondering how there could be a Loki TV series at all? Yes, he was killed. No, that doesn't really matter anymore. He's got time crimes to face, and that's what matters.

That's why Loki (more on which Loki below) is at the Time Variance Authority, an organization that polices the timelines to keep history on track. But since the TVA doesn't just run itself, like some self-winding clock, we've got a cast of characters that we're about to meet in the Disney Plus series.

Fortunately, we can already tell you something about some of them, as their names are tied to comic book characters. Of course, prepare for possible spoilers, as we don't know which parts of their histories Marvel will pick and discard.

Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston)

(Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios)

What can be said about Loki that hasn't already be shouted at him by his family in anger? God of mischief, (adopted) brother of Thor, Loki has been a pain in the rear to most of the MCU heroes. He's faked his own death a number of time, was Thanos' surrogate in the invasion of New York in the first Avengers movie, and has always managed to be a nuisance.

That said, we felt a little sadness when he died in Avengers: Infinity War. Loki, threatened with the thought of Thor's death at the hands of Thanos, revealed the Tesseract to the mad Titan, and then unleashed Hulk on Thanos. In that very scene, Loki was choked to death by Thanos.

So, how is Loki alive? Well, during the Time Heists in Endgame, the Avengers went back to get the Tesseract, but all didn't go according to plan. The briefcase was fumbled, and out popped the glowing blue cube. And then the Loki from that point in time grabbed it, and disappeared into a void of smoke. This is the Loki who will be in the Loki TV series — he is a variant of the Loki we know, and not truly Loki.

As seen in an early Loki trailer, he then woke up in a desert. And from what we can tell from the subsequent trailers, his time-hopping madness didn't end there.

Mobius M. Mobius (played by Owen Wilson)

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney Plus)

The peculiarly named Mobius M. Mobius is a character from the comics who first appeared in Fantastic Four #353 (published back in 1991). Nicknamed "Moby," this employee of the Time Variance Authority led the prosecution against the Richards' family for charges including "continuity theft."

We expect similar charges to be pressed against Loki. Well, the variant of Loki who broke free in Endgame. As seen in the trailers, Loki goes on some historical fun, and seems to have created a piece of true crime history in the skies.

In the comics, Mobius has connections to Kang the Conqueror, a character rumored to appear in the Loki series.

In the Loki series, Mobius appears to be the detective assigned with the tough task of making Loki work with the TVA and right his wrongs. Mobius doesn't seem to trust Loki, due to his history of betraying everyone.

Ravonna Lexus Renslayer (played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw)

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Ravonna Lexus Renslayer (known as Ravonna Renslayer in the comics) is a judge in the Time Variance Authority, and one of Mobius' colleagues. In the trailers, she's appeared to be very suspicious of Loki's ability to reform. In the comics, she seems to be a much different person.

Renslayer has a strong history of working with those on the side of good. Daughter of King Carelius (who rules 40th century Earth), Ravonna Renslayer had to deal with the invading Kang the Conqueror, who fell in love with her. Ravonna denied Kang, but not because of his villainy — instead because he wasn't royalty.

She then had to roll her eyes as Kang did what most toxic men do — tried to prove his worth by fighting. Kang summoned the Avengers to fight them to show off his strength, but that did not impress Ravonna. She instead joined up with the Avengers, except they all lost.

After Kang demanded a marriage to Ravonna, his underlings rose up against him after his actions defied his own code of killing the royalty of conquered peoples. So, this (naturally) leads Kang to ally with the Avengers and Ravonna.

Ravonna ends up sacrificing herself to protect Kang, and then told him she loved him.

Hunter B-15 (played by Wunmi Mosaku)

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

A completely-new character, Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15 appears to be another employee of the Time Variance Authority. Nothing is known about the character, yet. We will update this story as we learn more.

Miss Minutes (voiced by Tara Strong)

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Yes, even Loki has its own adorable animated mascot. Miss Minutes greets Loki upon his arrival at the Time Variance Authority. It's her job to bring Loki up to speed before his trial, "she" says, from a TV monitor.

Miss Minutes' southern twang comes from veteran voice actor Tara Strong.

Someone running a Miss Minutes twitter account — which isn't confirmed to be affiliated with the series — seems to be having some fun. They posted a message with cryptic characters that was soon decoded by a fan, and it reads "Once I escape this hell prison they call the TVA I swear I’m gonna burn everything to the ground."

Other Loki characters

Loki will have more characters, but we don't know what roles we'll get for the actors announced for the series. Those include Richard E. Grant, Erika Coleman, Sasha Lane and Sophia Di Martino.

The one tidbit we have on any of these actors' roles is that Coleman is cast as Florence Schaffner — who was a real-life person. Schaffner was a stewardess aboard the plane that the elusive D.B. Cooper hijacked. And as the trailer have shown you, D.B. Cooper might just have been Loki all along.

We'll update this story as we learn more about these characters.