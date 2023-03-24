How to watch Great Expectations online: Release date and time

A Charles Dickens novel comes to life when you watch Great Expectations online. The limited series comes from creator Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and stars drama queen Olivia Colman in the iconic role of Miss Havisham.

Great Expectations release date and time Great Expectations premieres Sunday (March 26).

• Watch in the U.S. — 12:01 a.m. ET on FX on Hulu (opens in new tab)

• Watch in the U.K. — 9 p.m. BST on BBC One

Great Expectations is a coming-of-age story and a damning critique of the class system. It follows Pip (Fionn Whitehead), an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life, until a twist of fate and the evil machinations of the mysterious and eccentric Miss Havisham shows him a dark world of possibilities.

Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip will have to work out the true cost of this new world and whether it will truly make him the man he wishes to be.

Here is everything you need to watch Great Expectations online. Plus, check out the trailer:

How to watch Great Expectations online in the U.S.

American viewers can watch Great Expectations premiere with two episodes Sunday, March 26 at 12:01 a.m. ET on FX on Hulu (opens in new tab) .

The limited series consists of six episodes, the rest of which will drop weekly on Sundays.

Hulu is only available in the U.S..

(opens in new tab) Hulu (opens in new tab) offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like Handmaid's Tale and movie exclusives. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial (opens in new tab), after which a subscription costs just $7.99.

How to watch Great Expectations in the UK

Brits can watch Great Expectations starting Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. BST on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Great Expectations in Canada

Bad news for Canadians who want to see Pip's adventures: It doesn't seem like Great Expectations is airing on any channels in Canada.

How to watch Great Expectations in Australia

In Australia, Great Expectations will stream on Foxtel Now, but we cannot confirm a release date.