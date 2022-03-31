How to watch Grammys 2022 live stream online and without cable

Music's biggest night is almost here and soon you can watch the Grammys 2022 live stream. Some of the music industry's biggest stars will be on hand to perform, present and hopefully take home awards.

The 64th Grammy Awards were delayed a couple months due to the COVID-19 omicron surge, but the ceremony is going full-steam ahead at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Daily Show's Trevor Noah will host for the second year in a row.

Grammys 2022 date, start time The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are set to air Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Jon Batiste earned a leading 11 Grammy nominations, with Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. nabbing eight apiece. Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish aren't far behind with seven nods. Many award pundits believe Rodrigo could become just the third artist in Grammy history to sweep the Big Four categories of album, record and song of the year, as well as best new artist.

Among the performers are Rodrigo, Eilish, Foo Fighters, Lil Nas X with Harlow, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile and BTS (possibly with Jungkook, who recently tested positive for COVID-19). One major star who won't be performing is Kanye West, due to what Grammy organizers cited as his "erratic and troubling public behavior."

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Grammys 2022 live stream online. Plus, scroll down for the list of the big four category nominations below.

How to watch Grammys 2022 live stream anywhere, with a VPN

Just because CBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Grammys 2022 live stream. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch Grammys 2022 live stream in the US

American music lovers can watch the 64th Annual Grammy Awards live stream Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. It's airing on CBS, which you get with a cable TV package or with one of the best TV antennas.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Grammys 2022 live stream online via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Lifetime, AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

The Grammys are also streaming live via local CBS affiliates on Paramount Plus, if you have a Premium plan ($9.99 per month).

Paramount Plus is offering a seven-day free trial, so you can check out all that the new streaming service has to offer. With the Premium Plan, you can access your live local CBS feed in addition to a huge library filled with blockbuster movies, classic series and originals like 1883 and Star Trek: Picard.

How to watch Grammys 2022 live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Citytv.

Paramount Plus is also available in Canada.

How to watch Grammys 2022 live stream in the UK

Bad news, Brits — it doesn't look like any UK channels are airing the Grammys.

Anyone who wants to watch with services they already subscribe to will need ExpressVPN.

How to watch Grammys 2022 live stream in Australia

In Australia, last year's Grammys aired on Channel 10. They might have the 2022 Grammy Awards, though we can't confirm it yet. The ceremony will take place Monday, April 4 at 11 a.m. AEDT.

Travelers in Australia can access their paid subscription services with ExpressVPN.

Grammys 2022 nominees

The nominees in the top four Grammy categories are:

Record of the Year

ABBA - "I Still Have Faith in You"

Jon Batiste - "Freedom"

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - "I Get a Kick Out of You'

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon - "Peaches"

Brandi Carlile - "Right on Time"

Doja Cat featuring SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Billie Eilish - "Happier Than Ever"

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers License"

Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"

Album of the Year

Jon Batiste - We Are

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Justin Bieber - Justice

Doja Cat - Planet Her

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X - Montero

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Taylor Swift - Evermore

Kanye West - Donda

Song of the Year

"Bad Habits" (Ed Sheeran)

"A Beautiful Noise" (Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile)

"Drivers License" (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Fight for You" (H.E.R.)

"Kiss Me More" (Doja Cat featuring SZA)

"Leave the Door Open" (Silk Sonic)

"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" (Lil Nas X)

"Peaches" (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

"Right on Time" (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Get the complete list of Grammy nominations at Grammys.com.