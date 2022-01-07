How to watch Euphoria season 2 online: release date and time

It's almost time to watch Euphoria season 2 online with HBO Max, and we at Tom's Guide have Sunday night blocked out for this appointment-television. We last saw Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) reconnect for a brief bit in the Euphoria special episode "F*** Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob," but it didn't portend to a strong new season for their relationship.

Euphoria season 2 release time and date Date: Euphoria season 2 debuts Sunday (January 9).

Time: 9 p.m. ET/PT

U.S.: Watch on HBO Max

U.K.: Watch on Sky Atlantic

Canada: Watch on Crave

The new season looks especially troubling for Rue, as the trailer has shown her back in the thick of things. Word is she has a new dealer, and possibly even a whole suitcase full of drugs (which she may have wheeled into an NA session). We're hoping Ali (Colman Domingo) is there for her.

Rue's relationship with Jules has been fractured ever since the two parted ways at the train station. Some read that scene as Jules leaving Rue, but the latter was the one who decided not to get on board. Jules' season looks to be about far more than Rue, though, as the aforementioned between-seasons episode revealed that Jules was considering detransitioning — halting her planned gender transition.

Sydney Sweeney's been talkative to the press about how she's got a truly scandalous season afoot. She told Stylecaster "I can tease that, when you ask about season 2, my heart drops. In a you-guys-have-no-idea-what-you're-going-to-watch way. Cassie really needs to get her shit together. I can't say anything else. Cassie has a crazy storyline in season 2 that I did not expect."

We're also very keen on learning what's happening with Kat this season. Here's a Euphoria season 2 trailer!

How to watch Euphoria season 2 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Euphoria season 2 arrives on Sunday (Jan. 9) at 9 p.m. ET.

Since it's an HBO original show, Euphoria season 2 will be available on the ad-supported version of HBO Max. If you haven't signed up yet, what are you waiting for? HBO Max is No. 1 on our list of the best streaming services.

How to watch Euphoria season 2 online in Canada

Fortunately, our friends in Canada have a good situation with Euphoria season 2 (better than those in the U.K., at least). The VOD Crave platform will receive new episodes of Euphoria season 2 on the same date and time as episodes debut in the U.S..

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Euphoria season 2 online in the UK

For our friends across the pond, Euphoria season 2 will be debuting on Sky Atlantic, on Monday (Jan. 10) — so a day after it arrives in the U.S. and Canada.

Euphoria season 2 episodes

There will be eight episodes of Euphoria season 2 (just like season 1). While HBO has not released a schedule, it's likely they will debut on subsequent Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET (though HBO is known to skip weeks for holidays).