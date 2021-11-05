How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 3 online — release time and more

The extortion of Larry David continues when we watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 3 online. Yes, Larry's still set on getting the Young Larry casting he wants, and he's calling in the heavy hitters for help.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 3 date and time Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 3 airs at 10:31 p.m. ET on Sunday (November 7).

It's on HBO and HBO Max.

Cheryl, who we saw at the night club that Larry and Jeff went to, to meet Dylan O’Brien (this hot young maze runner/teen wolf), is coming in to get a good take out of Maria Sofia (Keyla Monterroso Mejia). And Larry really needs this, since Netflix called things off.

Did anyone else find it weird that an HBO show was taking place at Netflix?

It seems like Cheryl should be able to be a miracle worker on this, or at least she should help keep this show on the rails until later in season 11. That said, since Larry's Angel Muffin gambit failed so miserably, and O’Brien is out, we're curious how Young Larry is going to be brought back to life. We hope WarnerMedia doesn't have any executives named Donald Jr..

Here's everything you need to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 3. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 3 online

In the U.S., Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 3 premieres Sunday (November 7) at 10:31 p.m. ET on HBO. It will also stream concurrently and on demand on HBO Max.

Season 5 consists of 10 total episodes, which will air weekly on Sundays.

HBO Max Best Streaming Service HBO Max is one of the newer kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month for the no-ads version and $10 for the ad-supported plan. View Deal

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 3 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 3 with a subscription to Crave. New episodes will drop at the same time as the U.S. airing.

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 3 in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Brits can watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 3 on Sky Comedy. It will air first on Monday, November 8 at 9 p.m. GMT, a day after its U.S. airing.

You can also stream Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episodes on-demand with the Sky Go app, which you can access with any one of Sky's packages and deals.

If you're an HBO Max subscriber traveling abroad and want to avoid spoilers, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.