Live stream Clippers vs Lakers: How to watch this NBA Christmas Day game

The Christmas Day Battle for Los Angeles has everyone looking for a Clippers vs Lakers live stream.

The NBA will be hosting four major games on Christmas this year, headlined on the West Coast by a showdown between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers. And if you're looking to live stream Clippers vs Lakers, you've come to the right place.

Over the years, the Lakers-Clippers rivalry has only intensified, as the teams continue to put some of the best players in the sport on the court. Indeed, with Lebron on the Lakers and Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers, there promises to be plenty of fireworks and impressive gameplay from both sides.

But if you’re someone who has cut the cord and wants to figure out how to watch this NBA Christmas game, don’t worry. Here's how to live stream Clippers vs. Lakers no matter where you are in the world.

Clippers vs Lakers start time, channel

Tipoff for the Lakers-Clippers game is 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Christmas Day, December 25. The game will be simulcast on ABC and its affiliate ESPN, so in the event you’re somewhere with a cable or satellite subscription, you can tune to one of those channels and watch the game. Better yet, if you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, you can use a TV tuner and pick up the ABC broadcast over the air and watch the game even without a streaming service.

How do I use a VPN to live stream Clippers vs. Lakers?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the game, a virtual private network, or VPN , could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

How can I live stream Clippers vs. Lakers without a cable or satellite subscription?

If you’ve cut the cable out of your life, finding an option for watching the game shouldn’t be too difficult. Again, you can use a TV tuner if you’d prefer not to have a streaming service, or you can opt for a variety of streaming services that carry either ABC or ESPN.

Luckily, because of their popularity, most streaming services offer ABC or ESPN access, so you can pick your favorite.

Here’s a guide to the places you can watch the game:

Sling TV: Sling TV's $30 per month Sling Orange service ($15 for your first month) gets you ESPN. View Deal

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including ABC and ESPN. YouTube TV also features unlimited cloud DVR storage.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's Live TV package costs $45 per month for 60 channels, including ABC and ESPN.View Deal