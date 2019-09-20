How to Live Stream Japan vs Russia: Watch the Rugby World Cup 2019 Online

For the first time ever, Japan is playing host to the Rugby World Cup, so it only makes sense that its own team would be featured in the inaugural match. Yes, Japan's Brave Blossoms are taking on Russia today (September 20) in the first event of the month-plus tournament. Neither team has been a favorite for the Webb Ellis Cup, but this match gives them a chance to start the show with a statement win. Here's how to live stream the Rugby World Cup online!

While the team from Russia (only barely) lost to Japan last November, its qualification for this year's tournament wasn't that strong. The team is only showing up this year because Spain and Belgium were DQ'd over fielding ineligible players (reminds me of that Homer Simpson quote "The two sweetest words in the English language! De fault De fault!"

Streaming options vary greatly, based on where you are, and cost a lot in the U.S.. Even Aussies, though, will need to pay extra for the Rugby World Cup Pass. Here's our guide to watching the 2019 Rugby World Cup online.

How to live stream Japan vs Russia in the Rugby World Cup 2019 from anywhere in the world with a VPN

Anyone, anywhere, can watch the Rugby World Cup, on the service they're already using at home. A virtual private network (aka VPN) is the tool you'll use to dodge any geo restrictions that may try and block your way.

Once you've got a VPN, and we've got our picks on the best ones, you can make it seem as if your computer is back home, or anywhere else. This way you can use the legal service that you're used to, and stop cycling through illegal streams from Periscope, Reddit and wherever else you're pulling them from.

WHEN IS Japan vs Russia in RUGBY WORLD CUP 2019? Japan vs Russia kicks off the Rugby World Cup on Friday, Sept. 20, at 6:45 a.m. Eastern | 11:45 a.m. BST (ITV). The rest of the schedule is as follows: October 19-20: Quarter-Finals October 26-27: Semi-Finals November 1: Bronze Final November 2: The Final

What's the format of the Rugby World Cup 2019?

Japan and Russia are two of the 20 teams that begin the tournament, and they're broken up between 4 pools (of 5 teams each). Pool play consists of round-robin style matches, with each team playing one of the other teams in its pool once.

After those 10 games in each pool, the two teams with the top records from each pool will compete in quarter finals, where you've only got one shot to make it through.

How to live stream Japan vs Russia in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the U.S.

Japan vs Russia will be broadcast on both the NBC Sports channel and the NBC Sports Gold streaming service. Top live TV services with NBC Sports include PlayStation Vue (our favorite overall), Hulu with Live TV (good for exclusive original shows) and fuboTV (all the sports you can get, minus ESPN).

NBC Sports Gold pricing starts at $29.99 for live (and on-demand) streams for single matches. Most, though, will want to spend at least $199 for the Rugby World Cup Pass, as it includes all 48 matches (both live and on-demand).

True rugby obsessives probably already have the $229 All-Access Premium Rugby Pass. That extra $30 gets you season-long access to the 2019-20 Rugby Pass (with a metric ton of other matches, including the Six Nations Championship, EPCR, Premiership Rugby League).

How to live stream Japan vs Russia in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the U.K.

Japan vs Russia is one of the 38 matches taking place on ITV, which is free. Yeah, if you can believe it, folks in the U.K. get to live stream the Rugby World Cup for free. That's because it's an ITV exclusive over there, and that service has no price attached.

38 matches take place on ITV while the other 10 are on ITV 4. The breakdown of which games are on which channels can be found in our schedule.

How to live stream Japan vs Russia in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the Australia

Japan vs Russia is one of the games that Aussies don't need to pay for, it's going to be free, on Channel 10 (and via the 10 Play app). That service will also get all of the Wallabies games — plus a pair of quarter finals games, the semis and the final.

The Fox Sports cable channel (which ain't free) will offer all the games. Alternatively, you can watch the Rugby World Cup from Kayo Sports, which also offers cricket, football and the NBA. It costs $25 per month for two simultaneous streams, and its Kayo Sports Premium Package is $35 per month for 3 streams.

How to live stream Japan vs Russia in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in New Zealand

Japan vs Russia will be one of the matches shown live on TVNZ, which screens 1/4 of the matches free in New Zealand. Further, you'll see delayed coverage for All Blacks' pool matches and the quarter final. Live coverage of the semis and the final are included.

Spark Sport, however, is live streaming all of the matches own the rights to the tournament, which means you need to buy their Rugby World Cup Pass — and that you'll need a 15MBps connection to view high-def content. That Pass isn't cheap, costing $89 for access between September 20 and November 2, with individual matches costing $24.99.

How to live stream Japan vs Russia in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Canada

Canada's TSN is the exclusive streaming service of the Rugby World Cup 2019 for that region. This means Canadians need to access their TV, a web browser or the TSN app on iOS or Google Play.