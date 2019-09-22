How to Live Stream England vs Tonga: Watch the Rugby World Cup 2019 Online

England's beat Tonga in every of their previous interactions, so the odds are seriously in their favor for this Pool C matchup. The Tongan team's got the opposite of momentum, with wins against Fiji and France followed by a rut of losses against Wales and Georgia. Here's how to live stream England vs Tonga in the Rugby World Cup match online.

If the Tongan team starts with a head of steam, and prevents early scoring from the England side, people will likely tune in looking for an upset. That's a bit unlikely, though.

Streaming options vary greatly, based on where you are, and cost a lot in the U.S.. Even Aussies, though, will need to pay extra for the Rugby World Cup Pass. Here's our guide to watching the 2019 Rugby World Cup online.

How to live stream England vs Tonga in the Rugby World Cup 2019 from anywhere in the world with a VPN

Anyone, anywhere, can watch the Rugby World Cup, on the service they're already using at home. A virtual private network (aka VPN) is the tool you'll use to dodge any geo restrictions that may try and block your way.

Once you've got a VPN, and we've got our picks on the best ones, you can make it seem as if your computer is back home, or anywhere else. This way you can use the legal service that you're used to, and stop cycling through illegal streams from Periscope, Reddit and wherever else you're pulling them from.

WHEN IS England vs Tonga in the RUGBY WORLD CUP? Game time for England vs Tonga is Sunday, Sept. 22, at 6:15 a.m. Eastern | 3:15 a.m. Pacific | 11.15 a.m. BST (ITV) The rest of the schedule is as follows: October 19-20: Quarter-Finals October 26-27: Semi-Finals November 1: Bronze Final November 2: The Final

What's the format of the Rugby World Cup 2019?

England and Tonga are two of the 20 teams that begin the tournament, and they're in Pool C, one of the 4 pools (of 5 teams each) teams are split into. Pool play consists of round-robin style matches, with each team playing one of the other teams in its pool once.

After those 10 games in each pool, the two teams with the top records from each pool will compete in quarter finals, where you've only got one shot to make it through.

How to live stream England vs Tonga in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the U.S.

You're gonna need more than just the NBC Sports channel to watch England vs Tonga. Instead, you have to pay more for the NBC Sports Gold streaming service. NBC Sports Gold pricing starts at $29.99 for live (and on-demand) streams for single matches. Most, though, will want to spend at least $199 for the Rugby World Cup Pass, as it includes all 48 matches (both live and on-demand).

True rugby obsessives probably already have the $229 All-Access Premium Rugby Pass. That extra $30 gets you season-long access to the 2019-20 Rugby Pass (with a metric ton of other matches, including the Six Nations Championship, EPCR, Premiership Rugby League).

How to live stream England vs Tonga in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the U.K.

Like every Rugby World Cup game, England vs Tonga is free for those in the U.K. It's one of the 38 matches taking place on ITV (the other 10 are on ITV 4). Yeah, if you can believe it, folks in the U.K. won't pay a dime to live stream the Rugby World Cup. That's because it's an ITV exclusive over there, and that service has no price attached.

The breakdown of which games are on which channels can be found in our schedule.

How to live stream England vs Tonga in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the Australia

Aussies will need to pay to watch England vs Tonga, as it's not one of the games that will be free on Channel 10 (and via the 10 Play app). That service gets all of the Wallabies games — plus a pair of quarter finals games, the semis and the final.

The Fox Sports cable channel (which ain't free) will offer all the games. Alternatively, you can watch the Rugby World Cup from Kayo Sports, which also offers cricket, football and the NBA. It costs $25 per month for two simultaneous streams, and its Kayo Sports Premium Package is $35 per month for 3 streams.

How to live stream New Zealand vs South Africa in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in New Zealand

England vs Tonga won't stream live on TVNZ, which screens 1/4 of the matches free in New Zealand, as it's delayed by an hour. That service will be home to all coverage for All Blacks' pool matches (always delayed by that hour) and the quarter final. Live coverage of the semis and the final are included.

Spark Sport, however, is live streaming all of the matches as it owns the rights to the tournament. That means you need to buy their Rugby World Cup Pass — and that you'll need a 15MBps connection to view high-def content. That Pass isn't cheap, costing $89 for access between September 20 and November 2, with individual matches costing $24.99.

How to live stream New Zealand vs South Africa in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Canada

No complexity here. The All Blacks face the Boks on Canada's TSN, as it's the exclusive streaming service of the Rugby World Cup 2019 for that region. This means Canadians need to access their TV, a web browser or the TSN app on iOS or Google Play.