Here's the Best Xbox One S Prime Day Deal We've Seen Yet

If you've wanted an Xbox One but have been on the fence, maybe this deal will tip the scales: Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon is offering the "All-Digital Edition" Xbox One bundle and a bonus controller for $199.99 during Amazon Prime Day.



This deal includes quite a lot of goodies for just under $200. Not only does it include a white Xbox One (albeit the model without a disc drive), white controller, 1 month of Xbox Live Gold and three games, but it also comes with a badass fading translucent Phantom White controller. That means you'll have enough gamepads to play couch co-op right out of the gate, should you act on this deal.

The three games included are Sea of Thieves, Minecraft and Forza Horizon 3. There's a game for everyone in there: a family friendly multiplayer seafaring pirate adventure, a kid-focused block-builder and an adult-minded graphical powerhouse of a racing simulator.



While the obvious drawback of this bundle is that you won't be able to play disc-based games (and by extension, used games), if you plan on buying your goods digitally anyway, this bundle's as good as any for $199. The extra controller is a nice incentive, too.