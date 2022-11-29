Google Pixel Watch just tipped for two upgrades that will make your life easier

The Google Pixel Watch has been a surprise deal this holiday season. Right now, you can even get it for $50 off at Walmart (opens in new tab), which seems to be the lone remaining Cyber Monday deal on one of the best smartwatches out there. Now though, it seems you may not have to wait too long for your new watch to get some additional features.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: was $349 now $299 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Head over to Walmart now to get one last Cyber Monday deal on the Google Pixel Watch. $299 is the best price we've seen this holiday season, so if you want one of the best Android watches out there, there's no reason to wait. Act fast — this deal could disappear at any moment.

A source has revealed to 9to5Google (opens in new tab) that Gmail and Google Calendar apps are likely coming to the Pixel Watch . This would be a step up from the current experience that uses an Agenda app for the calendar on the Pixel Watch and only provides Gmail access through notifications. The source has told 9to5Google that these new apps will provide full experiences for both productivity features, though nothing has been revealed yet regarding a user interface or functionality.

And there’s even better news — you don’t even need to have a Pixel Watch to get this upgrade. While the development of both apps is reportedly being done by Google with the Pixel Watch in mind, these are tipped to be Wear OS apps. This means if you have the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 , which is currently our top Android smartwatch , you should also get this awesome productivity upgrade.

Google Pixel Watch: Current productivity shortcomings

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / Google)

Right now, the productivity experience on the Google Pixel Watch is a little flat. Currently, the only way to access emails is when they come in or in the main notifications feed. There’s no full email app, which is frankly a bit surprising. Not only does Apple have a full email client for its Apple Watch lineup, but there’s actually a full email app for Wear OS — it’s just not made by Google. Instead, it’s an Outlook app made by Microsoft.

Calendar functionality is another odd shortcoming because, again, Google’s competitors offer great solutions. Google uses an Agenda app and Google Assistant to handle all calendar workflows. Meanwhile, Samsung has a full calendar app for its Galaxy Watches , which can even integrate with your existing Google Calendars. It’s a big reason I use Samsung Calendar on my Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rather than Google Calendar.

Google Pixel Watch: On sale for a limited time

Despite the fact that there are some productivity shortcomings, the Google Pixel Watch is still a great watch. It has a clean, minimalist design and brings Fitbit fitness tracking to an optimized Wear OS experience. The battery life is probably the biggest knock against it — it struggles to last a day — but if you want the ultimate Google experience on your wrist, this is the watch for you.

And luckily there is still a leftover Cyber Monday deal out there for the relatively new smartwatch. Right now you can get the Pixel Watch at Walmart for $299 (opens in new tab). That’s $50 off a new smartwatch that frankly, Google didn’t even need to mark down. If you miss that deal, make sure to check out our best Pixel Watch deals so you can take advantage of the hours of research we do to ensure you buy at the best price.