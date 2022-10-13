Best Google Pixel Watch deals in October 2022

Pixel Watch deals are hard to come by. The new Pixel Watch made its long-awaited debut with the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro at the recent Google October event.

Although Google has made software for wearables for years, the Pixel Watch is the search giant's first smartwatch. The Pixel Watch will start at $349 for a GPS/Bluetooth model or $399 for an LTE-compatible version. The watches include 3 months of YouTube Music Premium as well as 6 months of Fitbit Premium.

That said, Pixel Watch deals will face stiff competition from the Apple Watch Series 8 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Nevertheless, we're seeing a few Pixel Watch deals surface from carriers. Below we've rounded up a few retailers and carriers with Pixel Watch deals.

Google Pixel Watch deals

Pixel Watch: buy one, get one free @ AT&T

BOGO! AT&T is offering one of the best Pixel Watch preorder deals we've seen. New and existing AT&T customers can buy any Pixel Watch and get a second one for free. You'll need to add at least one new line and activate both watches on your wireless plan to get the $400 in bill credits. (Click on "Available Offers" at the top of the page to see the full details).

Pixel Watch: up to $180 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is offering up to $180 off your Pixel Watch preorder when you trade-in your old smartwatch. Alternatively, buy an Anrdroid smartphone and you'll get $219.99 off a smartwatch.

Pixel Watch: from $349 @ Best Buy

The Pixel Watch is now on sale at Best Buy. You can get the WiFi/BT model for $349 or the LTE model for $399. Both watches feature an AMOLED screen, Wear OS by Google, and Fitbit fitness tracking. The watches are water and scratch-resistant and can measure your heart rate, monitor your sleep, and track your heart rhythm with ECG. They're not on sale, so your best bet is to trade-in your old watch for a credit on the new Pixel Watch.

Pixel Watch: from $349 @ Amazon

Amazon has Pixel Watch sales live from $349. The LTE model is available for $399 (opens in new tab). Neither of the watches are on sale at the moment, though we expect a price cut from Amazon very soon.

Pixel Watch: 50% off w/ new line @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is now offering Pixel Watch deals. Preorder a new Google Pixel Watch on a monthly payment plan, open a new line, and you'll get 50% off your watch.

Pixel Watch: from $349 @ Google

The Google Store is offering its Pixel Watch from $349. Plus, you get 6 months of Fitbit Premium and 6 months of YouTube Music Premium for free. Unfortunately, at the moment it doesn't appear they're offering any other Pixel Watch preorder deals.

Pixel Watch deals — what to expect

The Pixel Watch starts at $349 for a GPS/Bluetooth-only configuration or $399 for the LTE-compatible watch. It only comes in one size (41mm), so these are the only prices you'll have to consider.

In terms of features, it offers Fitbit fitness tracking with Fitbit Premium support, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor, ECG support, and a 24-hour battery life. It also integrates with a host of Google services, such as Google Maps, Google Pay, Google Calendar, Google Assistant, YouTube Music, Gmail, and Google Home. It comes in three colors, but there are a range of interchangeable straps available in a multitude of colors.

The Pixel Watch has already secured a spot in our lift of the best smartwatches. Although we're still waiting for a significant dollar-off deal on the base models, Black Friday deals aren't that far off, which means it won't be long before we see more deals on Google's new watch.