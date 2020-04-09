Google Pixel 4a leak reveals camera and colors

Google's Pixel 4a will indeed have a single rear camera in a square-shaped bump, according to the render printed on the phone's box.

Google Pixel Community on Facebook (via Slashleaks ) revealed the retail packaging for the Pixel 4a, which certainly looks like existing Pixel phone packaging. The image on the box showed the rear camera module, which only features one camera and the flash, as leaks have suggested for some months.

(Image credit: Slashleaks)

The box also shows us that the Pixel 4a will be available in black, which isn't surprising if you know the colors Google tends to launch the Pixel series phones in. There's normally a black option and a white option, with the third being something a bit flashier, such as the coral-colored Oh So Orange edition of the Pixel 4 , or the Pixel 3a 's Purple-ish.

On the box sitting on its side near the top of the image, we can also see that Google's continuing the contrasting power button design it started using on the Pixel 3a. Here the button is white, but other colors may have black, orange, yellow or even green buttons based on what we've seen before.

Other expected features on the Pixel 4a will be Google's first punch-hole display (containing an 8MP camera), an OLED display, a mid-range Snapdragon 700-series CPU, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. What we aren't likely to see is the Motion Sense control from the Pixel 4, since it's a flagship feature that's likely too expensive to install on a phone that will likely sell for around $400.